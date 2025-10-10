ARTICLE
10 October 2025

LaborSpeak: Pay Transparency Laws (Video)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
For employers, the increasing number of pay transparency laws create a patchwork of additional requirements with which they must comply, and employers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Cleveland, and Delaware should be aware of recent and upcoming changes in this area.
United States Employment and HR
Christopher Lech and Lauren Helen Leyden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Christopher Lech’s articles from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Employment and HR topic(s)
  • in United States

For employers, the increasing number of pay transparency laws create a patchwork of additional requirements with which they must comply, and employers in Vermont, Massachusetts, Cleveland, and Delaware should be aware of recent and upcoming changes in this area.

See our prior post on pay transparency laws here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Christopher Lech
Photo of Lauren Helen Leyden
Lauren Helen Leyden
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More