Rhode Island Becomes First State To Mandate Workplace Accommodations For Menopause

On June 24, 2025, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee signed into law House Bill No. 6161, making Rhode Island the first state in the nation to expressly require employers to provide workplace accommodations for applicants and employees experiencing menopause and related medical conditions unless the employer can demonstrate that the accommodation would pose an undue hardship on the employer's business operations.

This groundbreaking legislation amends the section of the Rhode Island Fair Employment Practices Act requiring employers to provide a reasonable accommodation for an applicant's or employee's condition related to pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions to require accommodation of menopause and related medical conditions, effective as of June 24, 2025. The law amends the definition of "related conditions" to include "the need to manage the effects of vasomotor symptoms"—commonly referred to as "hot flashes" and "night sweats." Notably, however, the drafters of the law did not amend the definition of "reasonably accommodate," which remains focused on accommodations related to pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions. At this time, it is unclear whether the definition of "reasonably accommodate" will be amended to list potential accommodations for menopause and related conditions.

Effective June 24, 2025, employers are now required to engage in a timely, good-faith, and interactive process to identify reasonable accommodations for individuals whose menopause symptoms impact their ability to perform essential job functions. Similar to the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, reasonable accommodations are required under the Rhode Island Fair Employment Practices Act even if the applicant or employee is not disabled by the pregnancy, childbirth or related medical condition.

In addition to the accommodation requirements, the revised Section 28-5-7.4 of the Rhode Island General Laws includes new notice and posting requirements. Employers must post a written notice in the workplace advising employees of their right to be free from discrimination in relation to menopause and related medical conditions and their right to request reasonable accommodations. Additionally, employers must provide written notice of employee rights to new employees at the commencement of employment, existing employees by October 22, 2025 (120 days after the law's effective date), and any employee who notifies the employer that they are experiencing menopause-related conditions within 10 days of such notification.

For employers and HR professionals, the new law signals a significant shift in workplace compliance obligations. While many organizations already accommodate pregnancy, childbirth, and related medical conditions, the revised Section 28-5-7.4 expands the scope of required accommodations to include a broader range of reproductive health conditions. Employers should review their existing handbook policies and ensure that managers and HR professionals are equipped to recognize and respond to accommodation requests related to menopause and related medical conditions.

