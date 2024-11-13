ARTICLE
13 November 2024

PCAOB Chair, Erica Y. Williams, Sworn In For A Second Term

On October 24, 2024, PCAOB Chair Erica Y. Williams was sworn in at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for her second term beginning on October 25, 2024, and running through October 24, 2029. In a statement following the swearing in ceremony, Williams stated that she is "eager to continue executing [the PCAOB's] mission on behalf of investors who depend on U.S. capital markets to build their American dream." The statement can be found here.

