Preferred Equity: Navigating A Rapidly Evolving Market—podcast

The preferred and minority/ structured equity market is experiencing significant growth and transformation, particularly across the UK, continental Europe, and the United States, but also further afield in the Middle East.

As this market continues to gain traction, it presents unique opportunities and challenges for investors and issuers alike. In this podcast, our private equity and capital solutions team explores the latest trends, key drivers, and practical considerations shaping the preferred and structured equity landscape.

self

We are seeing increasing use of preferred and minority/ structured equity as a means for investors to provide flexible capital whilst still retaining downside and credit focussed protections. Increasingly the domain of credit and hybrid capital providers, preferred equity investments may incorporate range of features that are bespoke to the issuers and investors' needs. In this podcast our private equity and capital solutions team consisting of Peter Banks, Kfir Abutbul, Michael Mountain and Karen McMaster have produced a podcast exploring the key themes and practical considerations shaping this sector. Topics discussed include:

The evolution and current state of the preferred and structured equity market Regional developments, emerging opportunities and market trends Key points of negotiation Liquidity rights and exit strategies Security and downside protection

Our experience

Our team has advised on some of the most significant preferred and structured equity transactions in the market, including:

Advising Strikwerda Investments on the EUR800 million preferred equity issuance by its portfolio company Your.World

Advising Quintain on the GBP755m preferred equity investment by Ares and Lone Star

Advising Apollo on its equity investments into CPI Property Group

Advising Bain Capital Special Situations in its preferred equity investment in MRO Holdings, Inc

Advising a credit fund on a 250m equity investment in a Polish property portfolio.

These transactions underscore our team's ability to navigate complex, high-value deals and deliver tailored solutions for our clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.