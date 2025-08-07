Martin Marietta's Exchange Of Assets With Quikrete And Acquisition Of Premier

On August 4, 2025, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. ("Martin Marietta") announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Quikrete Holdings, Inc. ("Quikrete") for the exchange...

On August 4, 2025, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (“Martin Marietta”) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Quikrete Holdings, Inc. (“Quikrete”) for the exchange of certain assets. Under the terms of the agreement, Martin Marietta will receive aggregates operations producing approximately 20 million tons annually in Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as $450 million of cash. In exchange, Quikrete will receive Martin Marietta's Midlothian cement plant, related cement terminals and North Texas ready‑mixed concrete assets.

Additionally, on July 25, 2025, Martin Marietta completed the acquisition of Premier Magnesia, LLC, a privately‑owned producer of magnesia‑based products with operations in Nevada, North Carolina, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Cravath is representing Martin Marietta in connection with the transactions.

The Cravath team representing Martin Marietta in connection with its exchange of assets with Quikrete is led by partners Robert I. Townsend III, George F. Schoen and Matthew G. Jones and includes associates Maria Ricaurte, W. Peter Kim and Michael W. A. Greenfeld and foreign associate attorney Mikkel Dreyer Videbaek on M&A matters; partners Christopher K. Fargo and Arvind Ravichandran and associates Carlos Nicholas Obando and Carolyn Liziewski on tax matters; partner Matthew J. Bobby, of counsel Sarah W. Colangelo and foreign associate attorney Andreas Kaletsch on executive compensation and benefits matters; senior attorney Joyce Law and practice area attorneys Brian M. Budnick and Lauren Piechocki on real estate matters; partner Matthew Morreale and senior attorney Annmarie M. Terraciano on environmental matters; and partner Sasha Rosenthal-Larrea, senior attorney Carys J. Webb and associate Vincent Joralemon on intellectual property matters.

The Cravath team representing Martin Marietta in connection with its acquisition of Premier is led by partners Matthew G. Jones and George F. Schoen and includes associates W. Peter Kim, Asher Kalman and Y. Amy Chun on M&A matters; partner Christopher K. Fargo and associate Carolyn Liziewski on tax matters; partner Matthew J. Bobby, associate Oscar Porter and foreign associate attorney Andreas Kaletsch on executive compensation and benefits matters; senior attorney Joyce Law and practice area attorney Brian M. Budnick on real estate matters; partner Matthew Morreale, senior attorney Annmarie M. Terraciano and associate Star S. Gulant on environmental matters; and partner Sasha Rosenthal‑Larrea, senior attorney Carys J. Webb and foreign associate attorney Shogo Tsunoda on intellectual property matters. Summer associate Daniel W. Kim also worked on M&A matters.

