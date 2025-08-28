Fastest 5 Minutes: FAR Overhaul, Consulting Services (Podcast)

This week's episode covers a DOD final rule most relevant to companies providing consulting services to DOD and the FAR Council's revisions to FAR Part 8 (Required Sources of Supplies and Services) and FAR Part 12 (Acquisition of Commercial Products and Commercial Services), and is hosted by Peter Eyre, Laura Baker, and Rina Gashaw. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.