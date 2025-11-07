In Case You Missed It: October 2025 Ropes & Gray ESG, CSR And Business And Human Rights Compliance Thought Leadership

Michael R. Littenberg’s articles from Ropes & Gray LLP are most popular:
Every month, our attorneys put out articles, alerts, white papers, blog posts and podcasts on a wide range of ESG, CSR and business and human rights compliance topics. A selection of our October thought leadership is compiled below.
- Final Judgment in Spence v. American Airlines: Judge Denies Monetary Damages but Imposes Targeted Equitable Relief
- The CSRD/CSDDD "Omnimess" Simplification Clears Another Hurdle – A Look at the Parliament's October 8 Agreement
- California Air Resources Board Publishes Draft Template for SB 253 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting – Ten Things to Know
- 2025 Modern Slavery Reporting in Canada: What the Data Shows
- Producer Reporting Begins under California's Plastic and Packaging EPR Law – Less Than Three Weeks to Go
- The EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive Continues its Slow, Uncertain March Toward Simplification
- NZAM Updates Signatory Requirements and Acknowledges "What Has Always Been the Case"
