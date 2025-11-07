ARTICLE
7 November 2025

In Case You Missed It: October 2025 Ropes & Gray ESG, CSR And Business And Human Rights Compliance Thought Leadership

RG
Ropes & Gray LLP

Contributor

Ropes & Gray LLP logo
Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul.
Explore Firm Details
Every month, our attorneys put out articles, alerts, white papers, blog posts and podcasts on a wide range of ESG, CSR and business and human rights compliance topics.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Michael R. Littenberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Michael R. Littenberg’s articles from Ropes & Gray LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in United States
Ropes & Gray LLP are most popular:
  • within Insurance, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

Every month, our attorneys put out articles, alerts, white papers, blog posts and podcasts on a wide range of ESG, CSR and business and human rights compliance topics. A selection of our October thought leadership is compiled below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael R. Littenberg
Michael R. Littenberg
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More