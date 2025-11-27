ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Pryor Cashman Client Terex Corporation To Merge With REV Group, Inc. In $9 Billion Deal And Sells Tower And Rough Terrain Cranes Businesses To Raimondi Cranes

Pryor Cashman client Terex Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of materials processing and aerial work platforms, has entered into a strategic merger agreement...
David Fisher,Kimberly A. Rubin, and Brian Dunlay
Pryor Cashman client Terex Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of materials processing and aerial work platforms, has entered into a strategic merger agreement with REV Group, Inc., creating a leading specialty equipment manufacturer with an enterprise value of approximately $9 billion. The deal, expected to close in early 2026, will combine their complementary portfolios in industries such as emergency, waste, utilities, environmental and materials processing equipment. Once merged, the organization's substantial U.S. manufacturing footprint will be well-positioned to benefit from domestic demand growth.

Simultaneously, Terex has also taken steps to refine its business focus, including the Pryor Cashman assisted sale of Terex's Tower Cranes and Rough Terrain Cranes businesses to Raimondi Cranes SpA, a prominent global crane manufacturer based in Milan, Italy. Announced on September 2, 2025, this cross-border sale involves Terex's Tower Cranes and Rough Terrain Cranes facilities in Italy and its North American cranes service and support operations based in North Carolina.

The Pryor Cashman team is led by Partner David Fisher and Associates Kimberly A. Rubin and Brian Dunlay, with invaluable assistance from colleagues across the firm.

Learn more about these deals using the links below.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

