Episode 365 - In-Conversation: Annie Duke On The Science Of Better Decisions (Podcast)

Article Insights

Episode Description

Bestselling author, decision strategist, and former professional poker player Annie Duke joins Howard Schweitzer, chief executive officer of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, for a conversation on how leaders can improve the quality of their decisions to increase the probability of achieving better outcomes against the backdrop of a world on “tilt.” Together, they unpack common cognitive errors, leadership biases, and everyday decision traps—and how reframing our thinking can help us calibrate choices that maximize our range of positive results.

