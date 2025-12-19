Episode 365 - In-Conversation: Annie Duke On The Science Of Better Decisions (Podcast)

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
Episode Description
Bestselling author, decision strategist, and former professional
poker player Annie Duke joins Howard Schweitzer, chief executive
officer of Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, for a
conversation on how leaders can improve the quality of their
decisions to increase the probability of achieving better outcomes
against the backdrop of a world on “tilt.” Together,
they unpack common cognitive errors, leadership biases, and
everyday decision traps—and how reframing our thinking can
help us calibrate choices that maximize our range of positive
results.
