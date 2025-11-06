Executive Order On Alternatives In 401(K)S: Impact On Private Fund Sponsors

Founded in 1931, Weil has provided legal services to the largest public companies, private equity firms and financial institutions for more than 90 years. Widely recognized by those covering the legal profession, Weil’s lawyers regularly advise clients globally on their most complex Litigation, Corporate, Restructuring, and Tax, Executive Compensation & Benefits matters. Weil has been a pioneer in establishing a geographic footprint that has allowed the Firm to partner with clients wherever they do business.

On August 7, 2025, President Trump issued a highly anticipated executive order calling for expanded access to private equity and other alternative investments for 401(k) plans and their participants. In the coming months, building on the momentum from this order, we expect to see increased product development and more partnerships between asset managers and retirement solutions providers leading to joint design of structures with private markets exposure. While the order has no immediate impact on existing law – and we do not expect formal rule-making, including a potential safe harbor insulating 401(k) plan managers and other fiduciaries from exposure to litigation risk, prior to February 2026 – we do expect a swift ramp-up in product development consistent with the aims of the order and sufficiently adaptable to conform to regulatory guidance once issued.

