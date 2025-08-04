Volunteer Efforts Remain Vital As Food Insecurity Grows

Over the past few months, attorneys, staff, summer associates and interns across Proskauer's U.S. offices have been volunteering with organizations to address food insecurity in their communities, a central focus of the Firm's Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. Partnering with organizations like New York Common Pantry (New York City), D.C. Central Kitchen (Washington, D.C.), The People Concern (Los Angeles), Rosie's Place (Boston), and Chicago Common Pantry (Chicago), Proskauer's volunteers contributed over 300 hours of service, helping to distribute over 64,000 meals. In addition to supporting these impactful organizations, volunteers had the opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the growing issue of food insecurity in the communities where they live and work.

Food insecurity is a growing challenge across the United States. In 2023, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 13.5% of American households were food insecure compared to 10.5% in 2019. The rising cost of living, pressures on the social safety net, and systemic challenges have made it harder for families to afford basic necessities.

Children are especially vulnerable. In 2023, 17.9% of households with children were food insecure according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as compared to the 13.5% for all U.S. households. Hunger can impair a child's ability to focus and learn, with long-term consequences for their education and health. Chronic hunger in children is linked to serious issues like cardiovascular disease, asthma, and depression, placing additional strain on public health and education systems.

Local not-for-profits and community organizations play a vital role in addressing food insecurity by providing direct services, raising awareness, and advocating for systemic change in their neighborhoods.

Jun Kwon, a summer intern in the LA office, participated in Proskauer's summer service day at a shelter operated by California-based not-for-profit The People Concern. Jun explained, "We helped prepare and serve lunch to the shelter's residents and neighbors. It wasn't just about providing a meal; it was about restoring dignity and creating moments of connection. That day showed me how food insecurity is tied to so many other needs."

Justin Alex, a Compensation and Benefits partner in our Washington, D.C. office, helped organize a service day at D.C. Central Kitchen this summer where Proskauer volunteers helped prepare packaged meals for delivery to food insecure elderly recipients. "What makes D.C. Central Kitchen so invaluable to the community is that they're not only providing relief for food insecurity, but they're also tackling the root causes of food insecurity head-on by providing wrap-around services like job training and nutrition education," Justin said.

The not-for-profit leaders we engaged with throughout the summer emphasized the importance of investing in community-based solutions that address the root causes of poverty as well as providing fresh and accessible food. Looking ahead, the path forward will require collaboration across government, not-for-profits, and the private sector, including pro bono legal assistance.

Elizabeth Hasfal, SEO Intern, assisted with drafting this post.

