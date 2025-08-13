Donating Blood – Saving Lives (Video)

On July 8th, Proskauer partnered with the Red Cross and Century Park Towers building management to sponsor a blood drive at Century Park Towers in Los Angeles. This collaborative effort exceeded expectations, resulting in the collection of 42 units of blood, including contributions from 16 first-time donors. As a long-standing partner of the Red Cross, Proskauer is honored to support its mission of serving millions within communities across the LA region, especially during a time of urgent need for blood donations.

Donating Blood – Saving Lives

