13 August 2025

Donating Blood – Saving Lives (Video)

Proskauer Rose LLP

On July 8th, Proskauer partnered with the Red Cross and Century Park Towers building management to sponsor a blood drive at Century Park Towers in Los Angeles. This collaborative effort exceeded expectations, resulting in the collection of 42 units of blood, including contributions from 16 first-time donors. As a long-standing partner of the Red Cross, Proskauer is honored to support its mission of serving millions within communities across the LA region, especially during a time of urgent need for blood donations.

Donating Blood – Saving Lives

