Public Company Responsibilities Memorandum

This template memorandum is a comprehensive document intended to educate directors and officers of a newly public company about their legal and regulatory obligations under U.S. federal securities laws. It outlines the regulatory framework applicable to public companies, including the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Sarbanes-Oxley, and Dodd-Frank. The memorandum explains the company's periodic and current reporting obligations, such as filing annual, quarterly, and current reports, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and details the roles and liabilities of directors and officers in preparing and certifying these filings. It also addresses proxy statement requirements, annual meeting logistics, and corporate governance standards such as audit and compensation committee composition, whistleblower protections, and codes of ethics. Additional topics include insider trading restrictions, beneficial ownership reporting, short-swing profit rules, and pre-clearance procedures for securities transactions. This memorandum highlights the significance of maintaining ethical standards and transparency in corporate operations and underscores the personal liability directors and officers may face for material misstatements or omissions, including civil and criminal penalties. The memorandum also includes drafting notes for tailoring the content to the company's specific circumstances.



