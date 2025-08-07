ARTICLE
7 August 2025

Delaware Forum Selection Clause Binds California Shareholders

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
The authors examine the potential impacts of the ruling on corporate governance, litigation strategy and contractual certainty, and highlight public policy questions that remain unresolved in the wake of the decision.
United States Delaware Corporate/Commercial Law
Michael G. Bongiorno,Timothy Perla,Sonia Sujanani
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Partners Michael Bongiorno, Timothy Perlaand Jessica Lewisand Counsel Sonia Sujananirecently published an article inBloomberg Lawanalyzing a pivotal California Supreme Court decision in EpicentRX v. Superior Court of San Diego County. The authors examine the potential impacts of the ruling oncorporate governance, litigation strategy and contractual certainty, and highlight public policy questions that remain unresolved in the wake of the decision.

Excerpt:"In EpicentRX v. Superior Court of San Diego County, the court held that mandatory Delaware forum selection provisions in corporate charter documents are enforceable, reversing a lower court and rejecting the argument that such provisions violate the right to a jury trial under California law. Overall, the decision marks a significant clarification in California law, affirming that forum selection clauses pointing to Delaware's Court of Chancery don't violate California's jury trial protections."

Read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael G. Bongiorno
Michael G. Bongiorno
Photo of Timothy Perla
Timothy Perla
Photo of Jessica Lewis
Jessica Lewis
Photo of Sonia Sujanani
Sonia Sujanani
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More