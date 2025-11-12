Dimensions Of Diversity: Ralph Lauren, Martha's Vineyard, And Black Heritage With Tiffany Gill And Steve D. Mobley, Jr. (Podcast)

With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Dr. Tiffany Gill and Dr. Steve D. Mobley, Jr. to discuss the recent Ralph Lauren Oak Bluffs collection and what it represents regarding cultural representation, black heritage, and wealth in the Black community.
within Accounting and Audit, Finance and Banking and Consumer Protection topic(s)
The conversation delved into the complex and often uncomfortable
topic of classism within the Black community, analyzing why the
collection received such a visceral reaction. They also discussed
the hyper-visibility of Martha's Vineyard due to social media
and the Obamas, the marketing brilliance of the Ralph Lauren
campaign, and the growing corporatization of the island.
