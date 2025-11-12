Dimensions Of Diversity: Ralph Lauren, Martha's Vineyard, And Black Heritage With Tiffany Gill And Steve D. Mobley, Jr. (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman welcomes Dr. Tiffany Gill and Dr. Steve D. Mobley, Jr. to discuss the recent Ralph Lauren Oak Bluffs collection and what it represents regarding cultural representation, black heritage, and wealth in the Black community.

The conversation delved into the complex and often uncomfortable topic of classism within the Black community, analyzing why the collection received such a visceral reaction. They also discussed the hyper-visibility of Martha's Vineyard due to social media and the Obamas, the marketing brilliance of the Ralph Lauren campaign, and the growing corporatization of the island.

