Dimensions Of Diversity: Arab Americans In The Legal Community: Discrimination, Representation, And The Need For Advocacy (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity we revisit a conversation Lloyd Freeman had during a webinar earlier this year celebrating Arab American Heritage Month. Lloyd welcomes three Arab American leaders from the legal community: Judge Shalabi, Rami Jabara, and Sandra Frantzen.

The panelists discussed the origins and purpose of both local and national Arab American Bar Associations, which were founded in response to community needs, discrimination, and a lack of representation. They shared personal experiences that motivated their advocacy, including facing FBI interrogations, navigating the post-9/11 climate, and enduring tragic hate crimes.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.