Dimensions Of Diversity: Arab Americans In The Legal Community: Discrimination, Representation, And The Need For Advocacy (Podcast)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity we revisit a conversation Lloyd Freeman had during a webinar earlier this year celebrating Arab American Heritage Month. Lloyd welcomes three Arab American leaders from the legal community: Judge Shalabi, Rami Jabara, and Sandra Frantzen.
within Accounting and Audit, Finance and Banking and Consumer Protection topic(s)
The panelists discussed the origins and purpose of both local
and national Arab American Bar Associations, which were founded in
response to community needs, discrimination, and a lack of
representation. They shared personal experiences that motivated
their advocacy, including facing FBI interrogations, navigating the
post-9/11 climate, and enduring tragic hate crimes.
