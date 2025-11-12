ARTICLE
12 November 2025

Dimensions Of Diversity: Arab Americans In The Legal Community: Discrimination, Representation, And The Need For Advocacy (Podcast)

BI
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Contributor

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC logo
With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity we revisit a conversation Lloyd Freeman had during a webinar earlier this year celebrating Arab American Heritage Month. Lloyd welcomes three Arab American leaders from the legal community: Judge Shalabi, Rami Jabara, and Sandra Frantzen.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC are most popular:
  • within Accounting and Audit, Finance and Banking and Consumer Protection topic(s)

In this episode of Dimensions of Diversity we revisit a conversation Lloyd Freeman had during a webinar earlier this year celebrating Arab American Heritage Month. Lloyd welcomes three Arab American leaders from the legal community: Judge Shalabi, Rami Jabara, and Sandra Frantzen.

The panelists discussed the origins and purpose of both local and national Arab American Bar Associations, which were founded in response to community needs, discrimination, and a lack of representation. They shared personal experiences that motivated their advocacy, including facing FBI interrogations, navigating the post-9/11 climate, and enduring tragic hate crimes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lloyd Freeman
Lloyd Freeman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More