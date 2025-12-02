CSRD Simplification Continues To Move Forward, With The Pace Quickening

Ropes & Gray – in conjunction with leading law firms across Europe – has published a new update of its monthly CSRD Transposition Tracker. The Tracker is available here.

The Tracker describes Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive transposition and Omnibus activity across the 27 EU member states and three EEA EFTA countries. This update includes information and developments as of October 31, and for some countries well into November, as well as additional commentary from the participating law firms.

Regarding the "Stop the clock" directive: 14 countries have adopted implementing legislation and nine countries have introduced but not yet adopted legislation. For further details, see the Tracker.

Looking at the bigger picture, the European Parliament finalized its Omnibus negotiating position this month after a fair amount of drama and trilogue negotiations have begun. In addition, EFRAG is nearing completion of its work on scaled-back, simplified European Sustainability Reporting Standards. The EFRAG Sustainability Reporting Technical Expert Group is scheduled to meet on November 24 and the Sustainability Reporting Board is meeting the following day. In addition, EFRAG is holding a public webinar on its draft simplified ESRS on December 4.

About our Practice

Ropes & Gray has a leading ESG, CSR and business and human rights compliance practice. We offer clients a comprehensive approach in these subject areas through a global team with members in the United States, Europe and Asia. Senior members of the practice have advised on these matters for more than 30 years, enabling us to provide a long-term perspective and depth and breadth of experience that few firms can match.