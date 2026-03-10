Northern District Of Georgia Grants Motion To Dismiss Securities Class Action Against Bicycle Parts Manufacturing Company

On February 10, 2026, Judge Thomas W. Thrash, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia granted a motion to dismiss a proposed securities class action against a vehicle and bicycle components manufacturer (the "Company") and several of its current and former officers (collectively, the "Defendants"), alleging violations of Section 10(b) and Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5. Marselis v. Fox Factory Holding Corp., No. 1:24-CV-00747-TWT (N.D. Ga. Feb. 10, 2026). The Court's decision underscores the well-established principle that a complaint fails under the PSLRA when it "lumps" a number of alleged misstatements together and alleges reasons they were false as a group.

The Company designs, manufactures, and markets products and systems used primarily on bicycles, side-by-sides, and both on- and off-road vehicles, such as ATVs, snowmobiles, and other specialty vehicles. During the COVID-19 pandemic, plaintiff alleged that demand for bicycles increased dramatically, with the Company increasing its reported sales by 52.2% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. While demand allegedly began to wane after the pandemic, plaintiff alleged that Defendants continued to make statements about the Company's "unprecedented demand growth" in press releases, SEC filings, and investor calls. In its Second Amended Complaint (the "SAC"), plaintiff claimed these statements were misleading because bicycle sales had already begun to decline.

The Court previously dismissed plaintiff's First Amended Complaint (the "FAC") without prejudice under Rule 9(b) and the PSLRA in part because plaintiff "lumped" statements together without pleading with sufficient particularity why the statements were false. The SAC reorganized statements by topic. Plaintiffs contended that City of Pontiac General Employees' Retirement System v. Stryker Corp., 2011 WL 2650717 (W.D. Mich. July 6, 2011), permitted "the use of a single set of reasons to explain why various statements are false [as] an acceptable means of identifying the reasons for falsity."

The Court disagreed, noting that this amended pleading still required the Court to "speculate" on which statements were false, which reasons applied to each, and the degree of misleadingness. While the case may have been allowed to proceed in Pontiac "in the interest of judicial efficiency, and because every statement was properly responded to," the Court held the same could not be said here. First, the Court took note of the Pontiac court's observation that it would have been within its discretion to dismiss the complaint and held that any deference to judicial efficiency in this case was undermined by the Court's explicit identification of defects in the FAC and plaintiff's subsequent failure to cure those deficiencies. Second, the SAC failed to address every alleged misstatement—e.g., plaintiff alleged that certain statements in SEC filings were inaccurate yet failed to specifically explain why, providing only a generalized set of explanations regarding falsity, which the Court held was different from Pontiac.

Finding no primary violation under Section 10(b), the Court also dismissed plaintiff's Section 20(a) claim. Because the Court had already given plaintiff an opportunity to cure the FAC's pleading defects, the Court determined that an additional amendment would be futile and dismissed the SAC with prejudice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.