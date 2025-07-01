This is the first time the NSD—which enforces criminal violations of export controls and sanctions—has issued a declination pursuant to its March 2024 Mergers & Acquisition Policy (the "M&A Policy").

With a history of legal innovation dating back to the firm’s founding in 1919, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP is trusted by market-leading financial institutions, companies and their boards to manage significant litigation, regulatory matters and transactions. The firm is based in New York with offices in London and Washington, D.C.

On June 16, 2025, the National Security Division ("NSD") of the Department of Justice ("DOJ") and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas announced that they had declined to prosecute a private equity firm and its affiliates after the private equity firm discovered and voluntarily self-disclosed criminal violations of U.S. sanctions and export laws committed by a petrochemical company that the private equity firm acquired in late 2020. This is the first time the NSD—which enforces criminal violations of export controls and sanctions—has issued a declination pursuant to its March 2024 Mergers & Acquisition Policy (the "M&A Policy").

CGR Alert - DOJ's National Security Division Issues First Declination under Its New M&A Policy Intended to Incentivize Timely Voluntary Self-Disclosures by Acquirers.pdf

To subscribe to Cahill Publications Click Here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.