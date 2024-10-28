ARTICLE
28 October 2024

The Evolution Of Delaware Corporate Law: Finding Certainty In Uncertain Times

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
Delaware, long regarded as the hub of corporate law in the United States, has recently undergone significant legislative changes following a series of court decisions.
United States Delaware Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Romain Dambre
Photo of Mallory Tosch Hoggatt
Photo of Samantha Peppers
Photo of Jackson Barnett
Photo of Lavelle Simmons
Authors

Delaware, long regarded as the hub of corporate law in the United States, has recently undergone significant legislative changes following a series of court decisions. On August 1, 2024, amendments to the Delaware General Corporation Law came into effect, marking a pivotal shift in corporate law by aligning the statute with contemporary business practices.

These amendments modernize Delaware corporate law by allowing corporations incorporated in Delaware—home to the majority of U.S. corporations—to contractually delegate certain governance controls to stockholders, a role traditionally reserved for corporate directors.

Additionally, the amendments provide corporations and their boards with greater flexibility in deal-making and transaction approvals. The changes sparked intense discussions among academics, Delaware legal practitioners, and Wall Street deal-makers.

The swift response of the Delaware General Assembly to the Delaware Court of Chancery's rulings is as remarkable as the amendments themselves.

This article delves into the three court rulings that triggered the legislative response, the immediate effects of the new amendments, and the broader implications for companies currently incorporated in Delaware or considering incorporation there.

Downloads

The Evolution of Delaware Corporate Law: Finding Certainty in Uncertain Times (RTDF)

This article was first published in Revue Trimestrielle de Droit Financier (RTDF), September 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Romain Dambre
Romain Dambre
Photo of Mallory Tosch Hoggatt
Mallory Tosch Hoggatt
Photo of Samantha Peppers
Samantha Peppers
Photo of Jackson Barnett
Jackson Barnett
Photo of Lavelle Simmons
Lavelle Simmons
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More