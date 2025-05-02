Washington State Enacts Pre-Merger Notification Law

The State of Washington enacted a broad pre-merger notification law that applies to all industries.

With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.

ICYMI* - The State of Washington enacted a broad pre-merger notification law that applies to all industries.

The Details - Effective July 27, 2025, "persons" involved in a merger or acquisition that is subject to the federal Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (HSR) pre-merger notification filing requirements must provide a copy of their federal HSR form to the Washington Attorney General if the person meets any one of the following conditions:

The person has its principal place of business in Washington; The person or a person it controls directly or indirectly had annual net sales in Washington of the goods or services involved in the transaction of at least 20% of the HSR Act size of transaction threshold (currently 20% would be $25.28 million); or The person is a healthcare provider or provider organization conducting business in Washington.

When the filer has its principal place of business in Washington, it must also file with the

Attorney General a complete electronic copy of the documentary material filed with the

federal HSR form.

At the request of the Attorney General, when the filer had annual net sales in excess of the

20 percent threshold or the filer is a health care provider or provider organization, it must

also file with the Attorney General a complete electronic copy of the documentary material

filed with the federal HSR form.

There is no fee to file and all information is confidential, including the fact of the filing. But there is a $10,000 per day penalty for failure to file.

Note that Washington also has a pre-merger notification law specifically for certain entities in the health care industry that must be adhered to, in addition to this new law.

*in case you missed it

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.