1 August 2025

Fueling Growth Without Losing Vision: A Founder's Perspective (Video)

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
In this episode, Alba Wheels Up Co-Founder Damien Stile shares how he transformed a small customs brokerage into a logistics leader overseeing $15B+ in imports annually. Damien reflects on the decision to bring in private equity, why a values alignment with investors is critical, and how the partnership fueled innovation, scalability, and leadership expansion—without compromising the company's entrepreneurial spirit. A must-listen for founders navigating growth and bringing on investment.

Originally published 28 July 2025

