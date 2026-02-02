Predicting The Future Of Prediction Markets

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.

Article Insights

K&L Gates LLP are most popular: within Law Practice Management topic(s)

Prediction markets—once a niche for political mavens and crypto enthusiasts—are gaining traction as platforms become regulated entities and gamified tools attract a broader audience.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, regulated platforms operate under Commodity Exchange Act and US Commodity Futures Trade Commission (CFTC) rules for derivative products, appealing to institutional players and retail traders alike. Despite the federal framework for binary options, even federally regulated platforms face legal challenges at the US state level. Sports-based contracts listed on registered platforms have triggered cease-and-desist letters and injunctions in Nevada and New Jersey, among other US states, as these states contest whether event contracts are financial swaps or gambling subject to state law and licensing requirements. The litigation risk involved with operating and trading on these platforms is one among other types of emerging regulatory considerations, including insider trading, conflicts of interest—and internal market making desks—cross-market manipulation risk, and the CFTC's self-certification process. While there are indications that Congress might take action related to insider trading and market manipulation, the CFTC's focus on prediction markets will come into focus in the coming years under the new Chairman's regime.

We are closely monitoring emerging risks and identifying strategies to help market participants mitigate against them. If you are interested in learning more about our perspective on the evolving prediction market space, please reach out. We welcome the opportunity to share our thoughts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.