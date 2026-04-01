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1 April 2026

What Do Regulatory Changes Mean For Interest-free Lending? Find Out In Our Retail Review Podcast!

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From 15 July 2026, changes to buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) regulation could bring more retailers into the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)'s scope.
United States Finance and Banking
Emma Radmore and Stephen Wilson
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From 15 July 2026, changes to buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) regulation could bring more retailers into the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)'s scope.

In our latest Retail Review podcast, find out more from our financial regulatory experts, Emma Radmore and Stephen Wilson, on what's changing, who may be affected, and the key questions businesses like yours – especially retailers and consumer-facing businesses offering interest‑free credit – should be asking now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Emma Radmore
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Stephen Wilson
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