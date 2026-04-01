What Do Regulatory Changes Mean For Interest-free Lending? Find Out In Our Retail Review Podcast!

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From 15 July 2026, changes to buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) regulation could bring more retailers into the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)'s scope.
In our latest Retail Review podcast, find out more from our financial regulatory experts, Emma Radmore and Stephen Wilson, on what's changing, who may be affected, and the key questions businesses like yours – especially retailers and consumer-facing businesses offering interest‑free credit – should be asking now.
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