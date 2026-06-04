Waiting For The Sun - Recent Transactions

Preparing For A Breakout Year For Israeli Companies In The US Capital Markets

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Cadwalader's real estate finance team has successfully closed several major transactions spanning student housing portfolios, luxury resort acquisitions, office complex refinancings, industrial warehouse facilities, and cold-storage properties. These deals range from $39.25 million to $1.435 billion and involve diverse property types across multiple states, demonstrating the firm's comprehensive capabilities in commercial real estate lending and acquisition financing.

Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.

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