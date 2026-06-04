Waiting For The Sun - Recent Transactions

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP are most popular:
- within Law Department Performance, Government and Public Sector topic(s)
Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:
- The borrower in the $1.435 billion refinancing of a 17-property student housing portfolio located in 9 states.
- The lenders in connection with the $690 million acquisition financing on behalf of a joint venture between a global alternative asset management firm and a private real estate investment firm to purchase the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.
- The lender in connection with the extension and modification of a loan secured by an office complex located in Sunnyvale, California and the increase of the loan to up to $297 million.
- The lender in the $100 million financing of the warehouse and headquarters of a major online grocery and food delivery service located in the Bronx, New York.
- The lender in connection with a loan up to ~$39.25 million for refinancing (including a future funding component for accretive leasing and capital expenditure) of a cold-storage industrial property in Suffield, Connecticut.
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