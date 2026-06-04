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4 June 2026

Waiting For The Sun - Recent Transactions

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Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

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Cadwalader, established in 1792, serves a diverse client base, including many of the world's leading financial institutions, funds and corporations. With offices in the United States and Europe, Cadwalader offers legal representation in antitrust, banking, corporate finance, corporate governance, executive compensation, financial restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, private wealth, real estate, regulation, securitization, structured finance, tax and white collar defense.
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Cadwalader's real estate finance team has successfully closed several major transactions spanning student housing portfolios, luxury resort acquisitions, office complex refinancings, industrial warehouse facilities, and cold-storage properties. These deals range from $39.25 million to $1.435 billion and involve diverse property types across multiple states, demonstrating the firm's comprehensive capabilities in commercial real estate lending and acquisition financing.
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Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP are most popular:
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Recent transactional highlights include Cadwalader representing:

  • The borrower in the $1.435 billion refinancing of a 17-property student housing portfolio located in 9 states.
  • The lenders in connection with the $690 million acquisition financing on behalf of a joint venture between a global alternative asset management firm and a private real estate investment firm to purchase the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.
  • The lender in connection with the extension and modification of a loan secured by an office complex located in Sunnyvale, California and the increase of the loan to up to $297 million.
  • The lender in the $100 million financing of the warehouse and headquarters of a major online grocery and food delivery service located in the Bronx, New York.
  • The lender in connection with a loan up to ~$39.25 million for refinancing (including a future funding component for accretive leasing and capital expenditure) of a cold-storage industrial property in Suffield, Connecticut.

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