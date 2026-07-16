Translating Markets: Jamila Piracci On Policy, Markets And Risk (Podcast)

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What do financial markets and motherhood have in common? In this podcast episode, Jamila Piracci of Roos Innovations joins host Dee Martin to explore the intersection of financial markets, public-private sector communication, and how motherhood, music, and entrepreneurship have shaped leadership and decision-making in the financial services industry.
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What do financial markets and motherhood have in common? More than you might think.
In this episode, Jamila Piracci, principal of Roos Innovations, joins host Dee Martin to explore the delicate act of translating financial markets to increase understanding between the public and private sectors. Jamila reflects on the ways motherhood, music, and entrepreneurship have shaped her leadership and decision-making over the years, guiding her journey from public service to building her own firm.
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