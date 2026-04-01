Florida OFR Resolves Alleged Money Transmitter Licensing Violations

On March 13, 2026, the Florida Office of Financial Regulation entered a final order adopting a stipulation and consent agreement with a software company over allegations that it engaged in unlicensed money transmission in Florida under the Florida Money Transmitter Code.

According to the order, the OFR became aware during its review of the company's license application that its parent company had allegedly been conducting money services business activities without a license.

Under the consent order, the company neither admitted nor denied the OFR's findings, but agreed to the resolution of the matter. The company also agreed to pay a $155,000 administrative fine.

Putting It Into Practice: The order reflects continued state attention to licensing compliance for payments and other technology-enabled financial services businesses (previously discussed here and here). Companies offering payment-related products or similar financial services should revisit whether any aspect of their operations could be characterized as money transmission under applicable state law and update licensing and compliance strategies as necessary.

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