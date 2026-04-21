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21 April 2026

Michigan Court Grants Final Approval To Debt Collection Interest-Rate Settlement

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A Michigan federal court has granted final approval of a class action settlement against a creditor law firm and affiliated debt buyers over allegedly excessive post-judgment interest charges in debt collection proceedings. The case centered on whether a 13% interest rate—Michigan's maximum for judgments on written instruments—was improperly applied to judgments that did not involve written instruments. Eligible class members whose judgment balances were reduced to zero will receive $150 monetar
United States Michigan Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
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On April 13, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan granted final approval of a class action settlement resolving claims against a creditor law firm and affiliated debt buyers arising from allegedly excessive post-judgment interest charges in debt collection proceedings. 

The creditor law firm charged debtors a 13% post-judgment interest rate, the maximum allowed under Michigan law for judgments rendered on a written instrument. But in their March 2017 complaint, the debtors said none of their judgments included a written instrument, which made the 13% interest rate improper.

Any class member whose judgment balance was reduced to zero is eligible for a monetary award of $150, on a claims-made basis. This amounts to a total benefit of $37,500 for the 250 class members. In a separate order, the court approved payment of $1.5 million in attorneys’ fees to the plaintiffs. 

Putting It Into Practice: Consumer debt collection requirements remain an active area of regulatory and legal attention (previously discussed here). Businesses involved in debt buying, collection litigation, or judgment enforcement should review whether post-judgment interest is being calculated and applied correctly, especially where account treatment may depend on the nature of the underlying obligation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
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