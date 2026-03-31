Coming Soon: A Must-Listen Conversation With A Key New York Regulator

We're pleased to offer an early preview of an upcoming episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast—and this is one you won't want to miss.

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We’re pleased to offer an early preview of an upcoming episode of the Consumer Finance Monitor Podcast—and this is one you won’t want to miss.

In about a week, we’ll be releasing a special episode featuring Max Dubin, Chief of Staff to the Acting Superintendent of Banking at the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) in conversation with our host Alan Kaplinsky, the founder, former Chair and now Senior Counsel of the Consumer Financial Services Group at Ballard Spahr. Max plays a central role in shaping policy at DFS which is one of the most influential state financial regulators in the country, and his perspective is both timely and highly consequential for the consumer financial services industry.

In our conversation, Max shares insights into a range of critical issues, with a particular focus on the DFS’ proposed regulation of the fast-growing “buy-now, pay-later” (BNPL) business —an area that has drawn significant attention from regulators, industry participants, and consumer advocates alike.

Without giving away the full discussion, here are a few notable excerpts from what Max had to say about the proposed BNPL regulation:

“We’re not trying to fit BNPL into an outdated regulatory box—we’re trying to ensure the framework reflects the product as it actually exists today.” “Our goal is to strike the right balance: fostering innovation while making sure consumers are protected from risks that may not always be obvious at the point of sale.” “This is about transparency and accountability—making sure consumers understand what they’re signing up for, and that providers are operating on a level playing field.”

In addition to BNPL, our discussion also covers a range of other important topics, including DFS’ supervisory, regulatory and enforcement priorities, emerging issues in consumer protection, the DFS’ approach to innovation and fintech partnerships, coordination with federal regulators, and what industry participants should expect from DFS in the year ahead.

Throughout the episode, we explore how DFS is thinking about the evolution of BNPL products, the regulatory gaps it aims to address, and what these proposals could mean for providers, fintechs, and traditional financial institutions.

This is a rare opportunity to hear directly from a senior official at DFS on one of the most closely watched regulatory initiatives in the country. Whether you are a lawyer, compliance professional, fintech executive, or simply following developments in consumer finance, this episode will provide valuable perspective and practical takeaways.

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