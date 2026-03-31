ARTICLE
31 March 2026

Financial Services Review: State Of The States - March 2026

MB
Mayer Brown

Contributor

Mayer Brown logo
Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.
Explore Firm Details
Welcome to the latest edition of the Financial Services Review: State of the States. This newsletter is designed to provide you with a periodic resource to stay abreast of state regulatory and enforcement activities in the financial services space.
United States Finance and Banking
Christa L. Bieker,Eric T. Mitzenmacher, and Jeffrey P. Taft
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Welcome to the latest edition of the Financial Services Review: State of the States. This newsletter is designed to provide you with a periodic resource to stay abreast of state regulatory and enforcement activities in the financial services space.

SDNY Announces Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Program for Financial Crimes

Read More

NYDFS Teases Extensive New BNPL Requirements in Pre-Proposal Rulemaking Activity

Read More

The Colorado AI Policy Work Group Proposes an Updated Framework to Replace the Colorado AI Act

Read More

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

Authors
Photo of Christa L. Bieker
Christa L. Bieker
Photo of Eric T. Mitzenmacher
Eric T. Mitzenmacher
Photo of Jeffrey P. Taft
Jeffrey P. Taft
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More