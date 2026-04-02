Debt Sales 101 Mini-Series — Episode 1: How Debt Sales Work And Why Companies Use Them (Podcast)

We are pleased to release Episode 1 of our new podcast mini-series, Debt Sales 101. In this first episode, we start with the fundamentals and discuss what a debt sale...

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We are pleased to release Episode 1 of our new podcast mini-series, Debt Sales 101. In this first episode, we start with the fundamentals and discuss what a debt sale is, how these transactions are structured, and why companies choose to sell debt.

Debt sales are often discussed in simple terms, but in practice they sit at the intersection of business strategy, legal structure, and regulatory compliance. In this episode, we explain that a debt sale is fundamentally the sale of charged-off accounts where the seller transfers title and the right to collect to a debt buyer in exchange for an upfront payment. This is different from placing accounts with a collection agency or outsourcing collections. In a true debt sale, ownership of the account is transferred, and that distinction has important legal and operational consequences.

We also discuss several of the primary reasons companies sell debt. First, a debt sale allows a company to accelerate revenue and recognize recoveries immediately rather than over many years through traditional recovery strategies. Second, a debt sale generates immediate cash flow that companies can reinvest into their business. Third, for many companies, a debt sale is operationally simpler than building and maintaining an in-house recovery strategy or managing a large agency and legal network. Finally, in some cases, debt sales are used as a tool to exit a line of business in an orderly and efficient way.

From a legal perspective, we also introduce several concepts that are critical to a successful debt sale, including chain of title, documentation, data integrity, and the purchase and sale agreement. Buyers need to be able to trace ownership of the account, verify the underlying documentation, and rely on accurate data in order to collect on the accounts they purchase. These legal and documentation issues often determine whether a debt sale is successful and how a portfolio will be priced.

One of the key themes of this episode, and the series as a whole, is that debt sales are fundamentally a business decision, but one that lives or dies on legal execution and regulatory compliance. Companies that prepare properly, maintain strong documentation and data, and structure transactions carefully are far more likely to execute successful debt sale programs.

In our next episode, we will build on this foundation and discuss what types of debt can be sold, how portfolios are typically structured, and where the legal and practical boundaries begin to matter.

View the recording transcript here.

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