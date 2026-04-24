Late-Discovered Emails Open The Door To Chapter 93A Counterclaim

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

In Iatric Systems, Inc. v. Hamilton Health Sciences Corp., the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts permitted a late amendment to the defendant’s answer to assert a Chapter 93A counterclaim. The dispute arose from a long-running contractual relationship involving health care information technology services, centered on the scope of a 2017 licensing agreement. During discovery, the defendant uncovered internal communications that it contended evidenced bad-faith conduct by the plaintiff and moved to extend discovery and amend its answer. Applying Federal Rule of Civil Procedure Rule 15’s “good cause” standard, the court credited the defendant’s explanation that the factual basis for the claim was previously unavailable, finding the delay attributable to newly discovered evidence rather than a lack of diligence or gamesmanship.

The court also rejected the plaintiff’s futility challenge to the amendment. First, though both parties are now located outside of Massachusetts, the alleged conduct occurred when the plaintiff was a Massachusetts-based company with Massachusetts-based employees. These allegations, accepted as true at the pleading stage, were sufficient to support a finding that the conduct occurred “primarily and substantially” within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Additionally, the futility arguments faced a high bar where a proposed claim is grounded in newly discovered, non-conclusory facts that overlap with the core contractual allegations in the complaint. Ultimately, the court noted that the claim did not materially expand the scope of the case and discovery remained ongoing. The court further found that the claim was based on nearly identical facts to those underlying the complaint, which would minimize any incremental burden on the plaintiff.

Newly uncovered evidence may unlock Chapter 93A exposure late in the case, especially where the claim tracks the core dispute and avoids materially expanding the litigation’s scope.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.