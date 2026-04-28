The Critical First 30 Days: A Defense Perspective On Managing Traumatic Accident Claims

When an accident occurs on your property, the first 30 days can determine the outcome of any litigation. Seasoned trial attorneys explain why immediate action—from preserving evidence to coordinating with legal counsel—is essential for building a strong defense. Learn the critical steps businesses must take in those crucial first hours and weeks to protect their interests and ensure claims are based on facts rather than incomplete evidence.

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When an accident or injury occurs on your property, it can feel overwhelming. No matter how minor or severe the incident, the immediate aftermath is a crucial period that can determine the outcome of any subsequent litigation. Many businesses instinctively wait for a demand letter, but seasoned trial attorneys warn that the first month — and even the first few hours — can make or break a defense.

Why Timing Matters in Accident Litigation

In high-stakes cases, the defense is often won or lost within the first 30 days. Early, proactive steps can help ensure the claim is based on facts rather than emotions, incomplete evidence, or procedural missteps. The chaos following a traumatic event can be managed effectively with a clear plan, starting with the right legal guidance.

Step 1: Notify Authorities and Seek Medical Care

The very first move should be to inform the proper authorities and get medical attention for anyone injured. Even if injuries seem minor, history shows that future plaintiffs often look back with hindsight, trying to connect the incident to latent or underlying medical issues.

Medical providers on scene or at a clinic document detailed histories. These records, created before legal counsel gets involved, are some of the most credible pieces of evidence in court. They can be used to challenge later claims of pain or injury or to show a lack of complaints at the time of the incident.

Step 2: Secure the Scene and Preserve Evidence

Once the incident occurs, assume litigation is imminent. Evidence preservation is paramount, especially for electronically stored information (ESI). Avoid modifying or disturbing the scene unless safety is at risk. Items involved should be segregated to prevent accidental alteration or destruction.

Consulting with legal counsel early is essential. They can coordinate with forensic experts and investigators to capture critical data — such as 3D scans, drone footage, and electronic logs—while the scene is still fresh. This proactive approach can be invaluable years down the line when presenting your case to a jury.

Step 3: Conduct Investigations and Statements Carefully

While incident reports are standard, internal reports prepared without legal input can become targets in discovery. Investigations should be conducted under the guidance of counsel to preserve privilege and avoid unintended disclosures.

All communications should follow a clear chain of command. No statements should be made to the media or claimant’s counsel without a coordinated strategy to protect your interests.

The Power of National Oversight with Local Experience

In complex litigation, having a trusted legal partner like Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney as your lead counsel offers significant advantages. Our deep familiarity with your business, culture, and internal processes means we can act swiftly and effectively.

We can quickly identify key internal stakeholders, apply your incident response procedures, and navigate your data systems to secure vital records before they’re lost or deleted. This proactive oversight ensures your defense remains consistent and aligned with your broader corporate strategy.

Why It Matters

Plaintiff attorneys often work across state lines, coordinating multi-jurisdictional strategies. Your defense should do the same. Buchanan provides a unified voice, high-level strategic planning, and local venue experience — ensuring your organization is protected from the moment an incident occurs through resolution.

The first 30 days after a traumatic accident are critical. By acting swiftly — calling in legal counsel, securing evidence, and managing investigations — you set the stage for a strong defense. Remember, in accident litigation, early intervention isn’t just recommended; it’s essential.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.