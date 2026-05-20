Avoiding Class Action Exposure Through Early Issue Anticipation

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

Article Insights

Foley & Lardner are most popular: within Coronavirus (COVID-19) topic(s)

Class action cases are on the rise in the United States with over 10,000 new class actions filed annually. Given the number of class action cases and costs associated with defending against them, companies should proactively manage class action exposure through early issue anticipation. Class action risk does not begin with the filing of a complaint, it starts with a decision: how a product was designed, what a label says, or how a marketing campaign frames a product. By the time a class action case is filed, the facts have already been set through a series of operational choices.

This is the Pivot Point. The best time to reduce class action exposure is in operational decision making, not after a lawsuit is filed. The question is not whether your company will face risk — it is whether your teams are positioned to see it early enough to act.

The Early Signals

In-house legal and compliance teams are often closer to emerging class action risk than they realize, but the signals tend to arrive through channels that do not trigger immediate attention or escalation. Customer complaint trends, for instance, can reveal a recurring product issue months before it becomes the basis of a class theory. Patterns in service tickets, especially when customers describe using a product differently than intended, can signal potential gaps in instructions or warnings that a plaintiff’s attorney will later exploit. Other commonly missed signals include inconsistent or unclear disclaimers and labeling across product lines, marketing claims that outpace what legal or compliance teams have actually reviewed, and internal silos that prevent product, legal, and compliance teams from sharing critical information.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall activity also deserves particular attention in this context. CPSC recalls are frequently a precursor to (or the precipitating event for) class action litigation. Plaintiff’s firms routinely monitor recall announcements and use them as a basis for advertising to potential clients, rapidly assembling putative classes before companies have had time to fully assess their exposure. A product issue that might have been internally corrected through a voluntary redesign or updated warning can, once it becomes the subject of a CPSC recall, generate the public attention and aggregated consumer interest that make class action claims more likely. For in-house teams, this means that any internal signal suggesting a potential safety concern (e.g., increased warranty claims, unusual return patterns, or repeated customer complaints) should be evaluated not only for potential regulatory implications but also for class action exposure. The window between identifying a potential recall-level issue and the public announcement of that recall is often the most critical period for reducing litigation risk.

These are not hypothetical scenarios. They are examples of early signals that companies routinely experience that deserve attention and resources. Documentation surrounding these signals become key documents in discovery, and the company’s response to the signal is critical. The challenge is not that these signals are invisible; it is that they are easy to deprioritize when no one has filed a claim yet. The organizations that avoid or minimize costly litigation are those that take these signals seriously before external pressure forces them to.

Early Decisions Create (or Reduce) Exposure

Understanding where class action risk originates means examining the lifecycle of a product or service, from initial design through post-market communication. Each stage presents a decision point where exposure can either be mitigated or inadvertently compounded.

Product Design and Functionality. Design choices made early in development have outsized influence on downstream litigation risk. A product feature that encourages unintended use, a safety mechanism that is difficult for consumers to understand, or a design trade-off that prioritizes cost over clarity can all become the foundation of a class claim. Legal involvement at the design stage is about ensuring that foreseeable risks are addressed before the product goes to market, not about slowing innovation.

Instructions, Warnings, and Disclosures. When it comes to reducing exposure, clarity and consistency matter far more than volume. Burying critical safety information in dense, legalistic language does not protect a company. Instead, it creates room for a potential argument that the warning was inadequate. Instructions should be written with the end user in mind, tested for comprehension, and reviewed regularly as products evolve.

User Documentation and FAQs. Customer-facing materials are sometimes treated as afterthoughts, but they are among the first documents a plaintiff’s lawyer will review. Ambiguity in FAQs, help articles, tutorials, or user guides can become powerful leverage. Every piece of documentation, including “how-to” videos, should be treated as a potential exhibit and should be reviewed carefully before publishing.

Change Management. Products evolve, but documentation and disclosures do not always keep pace. When a product is updated through a software patch, a reformulation, or a feature change the associated instructions, warnings, and marketing materials must be updated in tandem. Gaps between what a product does and what its documentation says it does are among the most common and avoidable sources of exposure.

Product Labels and Marketing Campaigns. Risk via product labels and marketing campaigns should be managed through strict substantiation of claims and regular review for accuracy under federal and state laws. Companies should ensure that marketing claims are supported by competent, reliable scientific evidence before publication and should regularly review product labels and marketing campaigns to ensure compliance with evolving industry standards, Food and Drug Administration, and Federal Trade Commission regulations. Product labels and marketing campaigns should also be examined for implicit and generalized messaging that plaintiff’s counsel are increasingly challenging as misleading.

The key here is issue anticipation. The goal is not to avoid all risk but to make informed decisions about risk at the earliest possible stage.

Practical Steps to Reduce Risk Before Claims Arise

Reducing class action exposure is not simply a matter of adding more lawyers to the review chain. It requires building cross-functional processes that identify risk before it calcifies into liability.

Companies should consider implementing cross-functional reviews that bring together legal, product, and marketing teams at key decision points. This means bringing the relevant stakeholders in not just at launch, but throughout a product’s lifecycle. Periodic audits of all customer-facing materials, including marketing collateral, packaging, digital content, and support documentation, help ensure that representations remain accurate and consistent over time.

Internal incident data, including customer complaints, warranty claims, product returns, and support escalations, should be systematically aligned with legal risk analysis. Too often, this data lives in operational silos and never reaches the teams responsible for assessing litigation exposure. Companies should also stress-test their instructions and disclosures from a consumer perspective, asking not just whether the information is technically accurate but whether a reasonable consumer would understand it.

For companies with products that fall within CPSC jurisdiction, a dedicated recall response and coordination protocol is essential. This protocol should establish clear ownership across the relevant internal teams so that roles are defined before a recall scenario arises. It should include pre-drafted messaging frameworks, a process for rapid assessment of class action exposure triggered by any recall announcement, and a coordinated monitoring plan to track activity in the immediate aftermath of a recall announcement. Because plaintiff’s lawyers routinely use recall announcements as a springboard for client solicitation, the hours and days following a public recall are among the highest-risk windows for class action filings. A well-rehearsed protocol compresses response time and ensures that litigation-sensitive decisions are made deliberately rather than reactively.

Finally, documenting the reasoning behind key product and communication decisions preserves defensibility if those decisions are later challenged in litigation.

When to Escalate

Not every identified risk requires a boardroom discussion, and not every issue demands a public response. One of the most valuable skills in managing class action exposure is knowing the difference between situations that call for internal correction and those that demand formal escalation.

When a company identifies an issue early, swift internal correction is almost always the most cost-effective response. Updating a label, revising a FAQ, or clarifying a disclosure before any external complaint is filed can eliminate the factual basis for a class claim entirely. Delay increases exposure. The longer an issue persists, the larger the potential class becomes, and the stronger the argument that the company knew about the problem and failed to act. Early course correction is not an admission of fault — it is sound business judgment. The business value of acting before claims aggregate cannot be overstated.

Practical Takeaways

For in-house teams looking to put these principles into practice, the most productive first step is an honest assessment of your current visibility into pre-litigation risk. Ask whether legal is routinely involved in product design and marketing decisions or only brought in after commitments have been made. Evaluate whether customer complaint data is being systematically reviewed for emerging patterns or whether it remains siloed in operations. And consider whether your organization has a clear, low-friction path for correcting issues internally before they attract external attention.

The companies that manage class action risk most effectively are not the ones with the largest litigation budgets. They are the ones that build internal mechanisms to identify problems early and act decisively.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.