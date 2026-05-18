Jurisdiction And Justice: Understanding Post-judgment Motion Amendments In Illinois

This article explores the Illinois Appellate Court's ruling in Owens v. Berkshire, clarifying that courts retain jurisdiction for post-judgment motion amendments Illinois beyond the 30-day window if a timely motion is pending.

For years, practitioners and litigants have operated under a rigid understanding of the “30-day rule”—the principle that a circuit court loses its authority to modify a final judgment once thirty days have elapsed without a specific filing. However, in Owens v. Berkshire Nursing & Rehab Center, LLC, 2026 IL App (1st) 241662, the Illinois Appellate Court addressed a pivotal procedural question: If a timely post-judgment motion is already pending, does the court have the authority to allow an amendment to that motion after the initial 30-day window has closed?

The Procedural Deadlock: A Case Summary

The Owens litigation involved a dispute arising from a nursing facility’s operations. Following a final judgment, the defendant filed a timely post-judgment motion within the 30-day period required by Section 2-1203 of the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure.

While that motion was still pending, the defendant sought to amend it to include additional arguments and authorities that were not contained in the original filing. This amendment, however, was proposed well after the 30-day mark from the entry of the final judgment. The Appellate Court ruled definitively that as long as a timely motion remains undecided, the circuit court maintains jurisdiction over the entire judgment, including the power to permit amendments.

The Continuity of Jurisdiction

Under Illinois Law, once a final judgment is entered, the circuit court generally loses jurisdiction after 30 days. However, Section 2-1203 of the Code of Civil Procedure allows a party to file a motion for rehearing, retrial, or modification within those 30 days. The Owens court clarified that this timely filing “stays” the finality of the judgment.

Because the judgment is not yet “final and unappealable” while a timely motion is pending, the court remains “vested” with the case. If it has the power to grant a brand-new trial or vacate a judgment based on the original motion, it logically has the power to allow the parties to refine their arguments through amendments before a final ruling is issued.

Judicial Economy and Fairness

The court’s decision prioritizes the “just, speedy, and very inexpensive determination of every action.” By allowing amendments, the court ensures that legal disputes are decided on their substantive merits rather than procedural technicalities. This means that if new evidence or a change in law occurs shortly after a trial, there is a mechanism to bring it to the court’s attention without being barred by an arbitrary 30-day cutoff—provided the initial motion was filed on time.

Strategic Considerations

In business lawsuits and professional malpractice cases, the post-trial phase is important if errors were committed during the trial or in the litigation leading up to the trial. While the initial motion must contain specific grounds, Owens allows a party to supplement their arguments as long as the initial motion was timely and good faith was exercised. It can take a while for the trial transcripts to be written and reviewed, and they might reveal errors that were not included in the original motion.

Nevertheless, a careless reliance on this would be a mistake. The court is not required to allow the amendment if the allowance would cause undue prejudice or delay.

The Intersection of Jurisdiction and Professional Malpractice

In professional malpractice defense, particularly in the healthcare sector, the issues are often highly technical. If a complex medical or accounting issue was misrepresented during trial, post-trial motions give the trial court a chance to review asserted errors before appeal.

Navigating the transition from a trial court judgment to an appellate review requires understanding the Illinois Supreme Court Rules and the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure. In these scenarios, a procedural misstep is not an option.