Announcing The First Edition Of The Insurance Class Action Review – 2026!

Duane Morris Takeaway: The rise of class action litigation has fundamentally transformed the modern legal landscape, and we are proud to announce the publication of the Insurance Class Action Review – 2026, a comprehensive new resource examining the evolving risks, trends, and defense strategies shaping class action litigation across the insurance sector.

The class action mechanism is unparalleled among procedural rules in terms of its impact on the American legal system. Its ability to exponentially expand the potential damages associated with a single claim has elevated class litigation into one of the most consequential forces confronting corporate defendants. In many instances, the mere threat of class certification can alter litigation strategy, settlement dynamics, and business operations on a massive scale.

For insurers, these risks have become increasingly complex and far-reaching. Class action litigation now touches nearly every aspect of the insurance business, from premium calculations and claims handling practices to cybersecurity breaches, artificial intelligence underwriting models, and climate-related coverage disputes. As insurers continue to collect and process enormous volumes of consumer data while operating under overlapping contractual, statutory, and regulatory frameworks, they face unprecedented exposure to collective litigation. The Insurance Class Action Review – 2026 was developed to help legal and business leaders navigate this rapidly changing environment. The book also examines how broader societal and economic forces are reshaping litigation risk. Digital transformation has dramatically increased the amount of sensitive consumer information maintained by insurers, while catastrophic weather events, inflationary pressures, and shifting healthcare and labor markets have intensified scrutiny of claims practices and pricing models.

Looking ahead, the future of insurance class action litigation will likely be shaped by forces extending well beyond traditional coverage disputes. Artificial intelligence, digital surveillance technologies, climate risk, ESG initiatives, and expanding state consumer protection regimes are already redefining the contours of collective litigation. As these developments continue, class actions will remain a central mechanism through which courts, consumers, regulators, and the insurance industry negotiate questions of fairness, transparency, and economic responsibility.

Because the stakes in class litigation are often existential, corporate defendants must approach these cases from a broad vantage point with thoughtful, proactive, and multi-faceted defense strategies. We developed the Insurance Class Action Review – 2026 eBook as a one-of-a-kind resource to help insurers, corporate counsel, risk professionals, and litigators better understand the rapidly evolving class action landscape and prepare for the challenges ahead. Get your copy today!