Seth Rokosky: Career Decisions, Appellate Law, And Why Having A Plan Matters (Podcast)

In this episode of the SideBar Advisors podcast, Duane Morris Partner, Seth Rokosky, shares how legal paths actually unfolded in real life—through a series of decisions, tradeoffs, and adjustments.

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.

Article Insights

Duane Morris LLP are most popular: within Law Department Performance topic(s)

In this episode of the SideBar Advisors podcast, Duane Morris Partner, Seth Rokosky, shares how legal paths actually unfolded in real life—through a series of decisions, tradeoffs, and adjustments. Seth provides insight on his approach to career decisions, what it really takes to build a niche practice from the ground up, and how his background in competitive chess influences the way he thinks about strategy, risk, and decision-making.

Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.