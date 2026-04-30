House Plaintiffs Move To Exempt Multimedia Rights NIL Deals From Clearinghouse Review

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Plaintiffs in House v. NCAA have filed a motion to exempt third-party name, image, and likeness (NIL) agreements involving multimedia rights (MMR) partners from heightened review by the College Sports Commission (CSC) clearinghouse. The filing seeks revision of a key enforcement mechanism established in the post-settlement NIL framework, which requires third-party deals exceeding $600 to be submitted for review to ensure they reflect fair market value and serve a legitimate business purpose rather than an inducement or “pay for play” arrangement. Currently, agreements involving entities deemed “associated” with an institution, including certain MMR partners, are subject to more rigorous scrutiny, especially when compensation may be tied to institutional influence rather than independent market activity.

The plaintiffs’ motion aims to narrow that oversight by carving out MMR-related delays from the most restrictive aspects of CSC review. If the court grants the exemption, it could allow these agreements to proceed with reduced regulatory friction, effectively limiting the CSC’s authority over a category of NIL transactions that have become increasingly central to athlete compensation. In practice, MMR partners and affiliated commercial entities play a growing role in facilitating NIL opportunities. The proposed exemption would create a clearer pathway for structuring such deals outside the strictest “associated entity” standards.

This development has significant implications for the future of NIL. Most notably, it could weaken the uniform enforcement model that the CSC clearinghouse was designed to impose, potentially creating a bifurcated system in which certain high-value deals operate under a more permissive regime. It also raises the prospect of expanded institutional involvement in athlete compensation through affiliated third parties, further blurring the line between independent NIL activity and school-driven financial support. Additionally, schools with established MMR relationships may gain a competitive advantage in recruiting and retention, potentially increasing disparities across programs.

More broadly, the motion highlights ongoing tension between court-supervised settlement terms, regulatory enforcement efforts, and market-driven NIL practices. Whether the court grants the requested exemption and how narrowly or broadly it defines the scope represents a critical inflection point in determining the CSC’s authority and the future structure of third-party NIL deals. Stakeholders, including institutions, brands, and collectives, should closely monitor the outcome, as it could materially reshape compliance strategies and the permissible boundaries of athlete compensation moving forward.

As the NIL landscape continues to shift and develop, Buchanan offers the necessary insight and guidance to help clients develop compliance programs, manage investigations, and avoid potential liability while remaining competitive in a rapidly changing market.

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