Proactive Strategies For Commercial Indemnification Disputes: Managing Recurring Risks

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Contractual indemnification claims arising out of an underlying third-party tort or contract claim are a recurring business risk for entities that are parties to commercial contracts. These types of indemnification claims — which can involve indemnification for both liability attributable to the underlying action as well as associated defense costs spent — span many industries, including telecommunications, electronics, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, real estate, and financial services. With careful planning and consideration, practitioners can avoid costly litigation or, when necessary, adeptly prosecute or defend these complex disputes.

Early Pre-Litigation Assessments Can Be Crucial

A pre-litigation case assessment can be especially valuable when a party is considering whether to assert or how to respond to an indemnification claim because it enables counsel to assess at an early stage the relevant facts, contractual language, potential claims and defenses, likely exposure, and business implications before positions harden. The goal of a good pre-litigation case assessment is to give the client options, not consequences, so that decisions about whether to pursue, narrow, resolve, or resist an indemnification demand are informed, deliberate, and aligned with legal and business objectives.1 A thorough pre-litigation assessment involving a third-party claim also allows a potential indemnitor with the right to defend the third-party claim to determine whether it should assume the defense, merely provide assistance, or simply monitor the litigation.

Notice, Prejudice, and Tender of the Defense

The underlying contract governs numerous issues that arise upon an indemnifiable third-party claim and merit evaluation and investigation by any indemnitor or indemnitee. Among other things: the content, timing, and procedure of any required notice of the third-party claim; the effect of insufficient or late notice on whether the indemnitor is prejudiced in its ability to defend the claim; and the need, if any, to formally “tender” the defense of the third-party claim to the indemnitor, are all issues that are often governed by the underlying contract and could affect any ultimate contractual indemnification action.

Reservation of Rights While Proceeding with Indemnification

An indemnitor may wish to participate in or assume the defense of a third-party claim without conceding that indemnification is owed. Express reservation-of-rights language helps avoid later arguments based on waiver, ratification, acquiescence, or admission. Amendments, notice letters, defense-assumption correspondence, and interim cost-sharing arrangements should therefore specify which rights are preserved and whether any interim payments are subject to reimbursement if indemnification is later found to be unwarranted.

Other Pre-Litigation Considerations

Indemnitees must also consider whether their contracts contain any threshold requirements before a third-party indemnity claim becomes ripe, because some indemnification provisions do not apply automatically when an underlying claim is filed. Instead, the indemnitee may be required to establish that the indemnitor breached a representation, warranty, covenant, or other contractual obligation and that the third-party claim arose from that breach. In that scenario, evaluating the strength of an indemnification claim will require analysis of the same core elements as a breach of contract claim.

Application of Contractual Damages Limitations to Indemnification Obligations

Counsel should not assume that a contract’s general damages limitations apply to indemnification claims in the same manner as to ordinary breach of contract claims. Some agreements carve indemnification out of otherwise applicable exclusions or caps, while others expressly subject indemnity to them. The analysis should begin with the contract’s terms, including whether indemnification is treated as an exclusive remedy, whether it is excluded from general limitations-on-liability provisions, and whether particular categories of loss are expressly included or excluded. Because this issue can materially affect exposure, especially where the underlying claim includes multiple categories of damages or fee-shifting, it should be assessed by counsel early in any indemnification analysis.

Third-Party Claim

The nature of the underlying third-party claim will dictate the complexity and scope of the indemnification dispute. For example, many commercial indemnification disputes are premised on third-party patent infringement actions, and will require an analysis of a substantial (and sometimes complicated) underlying record in order to properly litigate indemnification obligations.

In patent disputes that require litigation, plaintiffs seeking indemnification will generally require complex expert opinions, including a technical expert to assess the third-party infringement allegations and determine whether the indemnitor’s products were accused; a litigation expert to assess the reasonableness of attorneys’ fees spent in the underlying action; and a damages expert to assess damages for any liability from the third-party action. A damages expert may also need to opine on the proper allocation of damages where numerous suppliers’ products are the subject of the third-party infringement allegations.

Threshold Defenses

Indemnitors subject to indemnification litigation frequently raise threshold defenses such as standing and the statute of limitations to avoid reaching the merits of the dispute.

Standing Issues: Understand the Relevant Corporate Entities

If your company has merged or is the product of a merger or other business combination since signing the relevant indemnification clause, identify and verify the correct contractual indemnitee prior to filing suit. Ahead of any such merger, assess any requirements for assignment of contractual rights to ensure that the proper entity has the right to enforce indemnity rights under the relevant agreement.

Statute of Limitations: Identify the Correct Accrual Date and Limitations Period

The statute of limitations can present many challenges for multinational companies, including choice of law and borrowing statutes.

First, confirm the date of accrual of the indemnification claim. This date can depend on whether the contract indemnifies for liability or loss incurred as a result of that liability. A claim based on a contract that indemnifies for loss will accrue on the date the loss is paid. A claim based on indemnification for liability will accrue on the date the judgment is fixed or finally resolved. There can be disputes when contracts appear to cover both, as well as over whether a claim is fixed by a judgment or requires resolution of an appeal.

Second, determine the applicable limitations period. The law specified in a choice of law provision may not predetermine the limitations period if the plaintiff files in a jurisdiction where it is not a resident. For example, under New York’s borrowing statute, CPLR 202, a New York court will apply the shorter of New York’s 6-year statute of limitations for breach of contract or borrow the applicable limitations period of the state of the plaintiff’s residence. At least in New York, the First Department has held that the plaintiff’s principal place of business (instead of state of incorporation) governs the limitations period of the plaintiff’s residence.2

Privilege and At-Issue Waiver: Understand Risk and Benefits

In some states, filing an indemnification action may trigger an implied at-issue waiver over privilege governing the underlying litigation.3 For example, the indemnitor may argue that it requires privileged information from the third-party litigation to defend against the indemnification claim. Be sure to assess the applicable law to determine whether filing an indemnity suit may effect a waiver and, if so, consider whether this waiver could benefit your client (e.g., allowing your client to explain litigation or strategy decisions in the underlying litigation without the limitations governing the attorney-client privilege).

Takeaways

Third-party contractual indemnification disputes often blend contract interpretation with technical evidence, litigation strategy, and complex damages analysis. Conducting an early pre-litigation case assessment; evaluating and closely following contractual terms regarding any notice, tender, and threshold requirements; understanding the governing accrual date and limitations period; and building a strong factual and expert record, improve odds of success.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.