In many founder disputes, the answer that matters most is not the one management gives itself internally, or even the one lawyers debate in conference rooms.

Dickinson Wright PLLC, founded in 1878, is a full-service business law firm with 550+ lawyers across the United States and Canada, covering over 40 practice areas and industry groups. Headquartered in Detroit, the firm provides practical, business-focused legal solutions and invests in technology and personnel to support efficient, innovative service delivery. Dickinson Wright maintains independently verified information security and risk management controls, including ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification, reflecting a commitment to protecting sensitive client matters. The firm handles complex transactions and high-stakes litigation and is regularly recognized by leading legal industry organizations for the quality of its work.

Article Insights

Dickinson Wright PLLC are most popular: within Insurance, International Law and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

with readers working within the Property industries

Startup litigation often turns on a deceptively simple question:

What is the case actually about?

In many founder disputes, the answer that matters most is not the one management gives itself internally, or even the one lawyers debate in conference rooms. It is the one jurors ultimately adopt after weeks of testimony. And sometimes sophisticated defendants lose because they spend years litigating a case the jury was never particularly interested in deciding.

Consider a scenario that reflects a recurring dynamic in startup and investor litigation.

A startup company (“Tech”) was developing promising diesel-engine fuel-efficiency technology. The company had generated enough interest that a small commercial fishing fleet agreed to test the product, but the business remained years away from viability. Like many startups, Tech survived on investor capital while pursuing research and development, market adoption, and eventual commercialization.

Ed, an experienced investor with a history of investing in speculative technology companies, ultimately invested approximately $5 million over time. Ed understood startup risk. Many of his prior investments had failed. But those experiences also taught him something else: in speculative ventures, management compensation matters because excessive executive pay can divert critical capital away from engineering, product development, and sales efforts during the company’s most fragile stages.

That concern led Ed to ask Tech’s founder, Wayne, directly about executive compensation.

Wayne was not an unsophisticated promoter. He had an Ivy League education, including an MBA, and what many would describe as a “great pedigree.” Before founding Tech, he held senior leadership positions at Fortune 500 companies and later became a highly regarded consultant to multiple technology startups. In many respects, Wayne looked exactly like the kind of founder sophisticated investors are encouraged to trust.

Wayne responded that management salaries did not exceed $100,000 annually, with discretionary bonuses capped at $50,000. As discovery later revealed, those statements were inaccurate when made.

At the time of the conversation, Wayne already had received compensation exceeding $200,000, while his son — also a company executive — had received more than $125,000, with months still remaining in the year. Over time, Wayne’s compensation reportedly increased substantially, eventually reaching approximately $500,000 annually.

The compensation information technically existed in a virtual data room accessible to Ed. From the outset, the defense appeared to view that point as central.

And that may have been the defense’s biggest strategic mistake.

The Defense Litigated the Wrong Narrative

As the evidence developed through discovery and trial, one thing became increasingly clear: The defense viewed the case primarily as one about investor diligence.

The apparent theory was straightforward: the compensation information was available; Ed was sophisticated; Ed had access to the data room; and sophisticated investors who fail to review available diligence materials do so at their own peril.

That position was not irrational. In fact, many experienced executives likely would find it instinctively appealing.

But juries do not always evaluate cases through the lens sophisticated executives use to evaluate themselves. And one of the more striking aspects of the case was how little traction the “available information” theme ever seemed to gain compared to the far simpler issue sitting in front of the jury: Why did Wayne give an inaccurate answer to a direct question about compensation?

By the time the case reached trial, the defense had devoted enormous energy to explaining why Ed should have discovered the truth himself. The jury appeared far more interested in why Wayne did not simply tell the truth in the first place.

Sophisticated Defendants Often Become Trapped by Their Own Self-Perception

Cases like this frequently reveal an underappreciated litigation risk for founders and senior executives: Accomplished people often become emotionally committed to defending the way they view themselves.

Wayne likely did not see himself as dishonest. He almost certainly viewed himself as sophisticated, accomplished, reputable, and fundamentally trustworthy. His pedigree reinforced that self-image. So did decades of professional success. And that mindset may have shaped the defense strategy in ways that ultimately became counterproductive. Highly successful executives frequently convince themselves that technical compliance and sophistication should resolve disputes in their favor. Wayne likely believed that making compensation information “available” in the data room effectively fulfilled any disclosure obligation he had.

From a purely intellectual standpoint, that argument is not frivolous. But litigation strategy is not merely an academic exercise in identifying defensible legal positions. It is also an exercise in understanding human reaction — particularly jury reaction. One of the more noticeable dynamics during trial was the degree to which the defense appeared reluctant to concede even narrow mistakes that might have enhanced Wayne’s broader credibility.

The Better Strategy May Have Been Admitting the Mistake Immediately

Ironically, Wayne may have improved his overall position by conceding early that his compensation answers were inaccurate. Perhaps he answered carelessly. Perhaps he responded recklessly without verifying the numbers. Perhaps he mentally referenced target compensation structures rather than actual amounts already paid.

But quickly acknowledging the mistake may have allowed him to redirect the case toward a much more favorable battlefield. Instead, the defense appeared to spend years fighting over whether Wayne’s answers were really misleading because contrary information technically existed somewhere within diligence materials.

That issue may have mattered far less to the jury than the defense expected. Jurors often react poorly when highly educated, highly accomplished executives refuse to acknowledge obvious mistakes — particularly when those executives possess the sophistication and experience to know better. And once Wayne appeared unwilling to concede even modest fault, the litigation increasingly risked becoming a referendum on his credibility and compensation rather than on the speculative nature of the investment itself.

The Real Story Was the Riskiness of the Venture

What made the defense strategy particularly interesting was that the record contained a potentially powerful alternative narrative. Ed already knew this investment was risky. Not abstractly. Not theoretically. Actually risky.

He had invested in numerous startup ventures before. Many had failed. As several witnesses acknowledged during the case, speculative technology companies fail all the time despite capable management, promising technology, and substantial investor funding. That reality could have become the centerpiece of the defense. Instead, the evidentiary focus gradually shifted toward compensation, disclosure mechanics, and Wayne’s upscale lifestyle.

By the end of trial, Wayne’s compensation had effectively become the emotional center of the case — a development the defense never fully managed to reverse. A stronger strategy likely would have focused relentlessly on issues such as:

the extraordinarily high failure rates of startup ventures;

Ed’s deep familiarity with those risks;

the technological and commercialization challenges facing Tech;

market adoption uncertainty;

funding pressures common to emerging companies;

and whether Wayne’s compensation realistically had anything meaningful to do with the company’s ultimate collapse.

Those arguments would not necessarily have guaranteed a defense verdict. The facts remained difficult, particularly given the direct compensation representations and the securities claims asserted. But sophisticated litigation strategy is rarely about guaranteeing victory. More often, it is about improving leverage, narrowing exposure, preserving credibility, and increasing the likelihood of a reasonable settlement before a jury delivers a catastrophic outcome.

And that distinction matters.

Founder Psychology Can Distort Litigation Judgment

There was likely another force operating beneath the surface as well. Founders almost have to believe disproportionately in their own companies. Few people would tolerate the risk, pressure, and uncertainty of building startups otherwise. But the same confidence that drives entrepreneurial success can become dangerous during litigation.

Wayne may genuinely have believed Tech ultimately would succeed. His pedigree, prior achievements, and industry reputation may only have reinforced that confidence. Founders frequently internalize the belief that their ventures are different — that eventual success is probable if they simply obtain enough time and capital. That mindset can distort litigation judgment because it encourages defendants to focus excessively on defending their decision-making rather than realistically evaluating how jurors will interpret years of increasing compensation during ongoing capital raises and operating losses.

As the case progressed, the defense often appeared to approach the dispute as though Wayne’s reputation and sophistication would naturally persuade jurors that he acted appropriately. But sophisticated jurors frequently expect more — not less — from highly credentialed executives.

The Broader Lesson for Founders and In-House Counsel

One of the most dangerous moments in litigation occurs when defendants begin confusing their self-image with their best litigation strategy. Experienced executives often believe their pedigree, professionalism, sophistication, or technical compliance should carry substantial weight. Sometimes it does. But litigation is ultimately about persuasion, credibility, and narrative coherence.

And in founder litigation especially, the most defensible legal argument is not always the argument that gives defendants the best practical chance to avoid devastating outcomes. Sometimes the better strategy is conceding a mistake early, preserving credibility, and redirecting focus toward the broader business realities that actually drove the loss.

In many startup disputes, the defense loses not because no defensible arguments exist, but because management becomes emotionally committed to defending the wrong story. And once that happens, even sophisticated defendants can spend years litigating a case the jury was never particularly inclined to accept.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.