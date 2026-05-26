Third-Party Litigation Funding In The U.S., UK And EU: What Companies Facing Funded Claims Need To Know

Third-party litigation funding is transforming the legal landscape across the U.S., UK, and EU, creating new challenges for businesses facing heavily funded claims. As 2026 approaches, landmark legislative proposals, judicial decisions, and regulatory developments are reshaping how companies must approach funded litigation and its associated risks.

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Third-party litigation funding (“TPLF”) is increasingly commonplace in complex cases. Heavily funded cases expose businesses to heightened risk and more expansive, protracted litigation, all while stirring up myriad legal and ethical minefields. 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for TPLF, with landmark legislative proposals, judicial decisions, and regulatory developments across the U.S., UK, and EU. Companies are well advised to stay alert as its use (and the attendant risks) continues to evolve. In this Working Paper, the authors summarize the current TPLF landscape in these three jurisdictions, highlight five notable developments in each, and advise five key takeaways for companies facing funded claims. Originally published by Washington Legal Foundation

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This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.