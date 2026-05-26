ARTICLE
26 May 2026

Third-Party Litigation Funding In The U.S., UK And EU: What Companies Facing Funded Claims Need To Know

MB
Mayer Brown

Contributor

Mayer Brown logo
Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.
Explore Firm Details
Third-party litigation funding is transforming the legal landscape across the U.S., UK, and EU, creating new challenges for businesses facing heavily funded claims. As 2026 approaches, landmark legislative proposals, judicial decisions, and regulatory developments are reshaping how companies must approach funded litigation and its associated risks.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Britt M. Miller,Matthew D. Provance,Ora Nwabueze
+6 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Third-party litigation funding (“TPLF”) is increasingly commonplace in complex cases. Heavily funded cases expose businesses to heightened risk and more expansive, protracted litigation, all while stirring up myriad legal and ethical minefields. 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for TPLF, with landmark legislative proposals, judicial decisions, and regulatory developments across the U.S., UK, and EU. Companies are well advised to stay alert as its use (and the attendant risks) continues to evolve. In this Working Paper, the authors summarize the current TPLF landscape in these three jurisdictions, highlight five notable developments in each, and advise five key takeaways for companies facing funded claims.

Originally published by Washington Legal Foundation

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Britt M. Miller
Britt M. Miller
Photo of Matthew D. Provance
Matthew D. Provance
Photo of Megan E. Stride
Megan E. Stride
Photo of Ora Nwabueze
Ora Nwabueze
Photo of Natalie S. Holman
Natalie S. Holman
Photo of Hormis Kallarackel
Hormis Kallarackel
Photo of Sarah Shearman
Sarah Shearman
Photo of Jan Henning Buschfeld
Jan Henning Buschfeld
Photo of Teresa Gerhold
Teresa Gerhold
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More