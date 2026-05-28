Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight: Our Passion For Justice (Video)

Standing up to powerful individuals and institutions. Helping to create societal change. Advocating for clients' civil rights. The attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight describe why they're passionate about practicing law in the public interest.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is committed to litigating and resolving public interest, social justice, and civil rights matters that add significant value to individuals and communities across America. We excel at representing individuals, groups of individuals, and public entities in employment discrimination, whistleblower, ERISA, sexual violence, Title IX, victims’ rights, and public sector litigation.

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self Standing up to powerful individuals and institutions. Helping to create societal change. Advocating for clients' civil rights. The attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight describe why they're passionate about practicing law in the public interest.

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