SpaceX Becomes The First Major IPO Issuer To Implement The SEC’s New Shareholder Arbitration Policy

Based on reports published around the IPO and the first day of trading, the SpaceX offering appears to have set or approached a remarkable number of records. Some are clear-cut “firsts,” while others are more accurately described as unprecedented milestones. In my view, the three most extraordinary records are:

Largest IPO ever ($75 billion raised); Largest valuation ever for a newly public company ($1.77 trillion at pricing); and Creation of the world’s first trillionaire as a direct result of an IPO.

For lawyers who focus on arbitration provisions and class action waivers, however, perhaps the most noteworthy milestone was SpaceX’s adoption of an unusual dispute resolution provision in its bylaws. Under certain circumstances, that provision requires stockholders to resolve disputes with SpaceX and related parties through binding arbitration rather than litigation in court.

Although disclosure regarding the provision appeared in SpaceX’s prospectus, which exceeded several hundred pages, it received relatively little attention in the mainstream media. This article describes the SpaceX dispute resolution framework, explains why it is significant, and considers whether it may serve as a model for other public companies and IPO candidates.

When the SEC issued its September 2025 policy statement announcing that the presence of a mandatory shareholder arbitration provision would no longer prevent acceleration of a registration statement, we predicted that a major issuer would eventually test the new regulatory landscape. SpaceX has now done so.

As discussed in our prior blog and podcast featuring Professor Mohsen Manesh, a leading scholar on shareholder arbitration, the SEC’s policy statement marked a significant departure from its longstanding position. The SEC concluded that the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”), as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court, generally requires enforcement of arbitration agreements absent a clear congressional directive to the contrary and that the agency’s role should focus on disclosure rather than the substantive propriety of arbitration provisions in corporate governance documents.

We have been working with a number of clients on updates to their consumer and employee arbitration provisions, particularly in light of evolving arbitration rules, increased scrutiny of dispute-resolution procedures, and the continued proliferation of mass arbitration. Although the SpaceX provision arises in the shareholder and public-company context rather than the consumer or employment context, it reflects many of the same themes we are seeing across arbitration programs more generally: the use of forum-selection provisions, class and collective action waivers, jury trial waivers, mass action waivers, procedural safeguards, severability concepts, and integrated dispute-resolution frameworks designed to manage litigation risk in a rapidly changing environment.

SpaceX’s Comprehensive Dispute Resolution Framework

According to its registration statement and prospectus disclosures, SpaceX has adopted a shareholder dispute resolution framework that extends well beyond the provisions, if any, commonly found in corporate charters and bylaws.

The prospectus discussion appears on pages 63 through 65 and is accompanied by a risk factor entitled, “Our bylaws place restrictions on the forum, venue and procedures for legal actions or proceedings initiated by our shareholders, including certain requirements for mandatory arbitration.”

Rather than simply requiring arbitration of shareholder disputes, the bylaws establish a layered system combining forum-selection clauses, arbitration requirements, class action waivers, jury trial waivers, and procedural restrictions.

Under the bylaws, most disputes between shareholders and the company, its directors, officers, controlling persons (including Elon Musk), and certain related parties are categorized as “Internal Disputes.” These include derivative actions, fiduciary duty claims, corporate governance disputes, claims arising under state corporate law, and certain federal and state securities law claims.

The first layer requires Internal Disputes to be brought exclusively in the Texas Business Court. Thus, arbitration is not the primary dispute resolution mechanism.

The second layer applies only if a court of competent jurisdiction enters a final, non-appealable judgment determining that a particular Internal Dispute is not subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Texas Business Court. In that event, the dispute becomes an “Other Dispute” and must be resolved through binding arbitration under the Texas Arbitration Act and the expedited procedures of the International Chamber of Commerce.

The third layer serves as a fallback. If arbitration is unavailable and the federal court in Houston lacks jurisdiction, the dispute must proceed in the state courts of Harris County, Texas.

The framework also contains what may ultimately be its most consequential feature: a broad prohibition on class actions, mass actions, and other collective proceedings. Unlike most consumer arbitration agreements, where the class action waiver operates only in conjunction with arbitration, the SpaceX provision appears to apply regardless of forum. Thus, whether a dispute proceeds in the Texas Business Court, in arbitration, in federal court, or in Texas state court, shareholders generally may pursue claims only on an individual basis or, where applicable, through derivative actions. The bylaws also contain a broad waiver of the right to a jury trial.

This drafting approach is noteworthy because it suggests that SpaceX views forum selection and class action waivers as independent litigation-management tools rather than merely ancillary features of an arbitration clause. Indeed, if courts ultimately uphold the validity of the class action waiver and forum-selection provisions, those provisions may have a greater practical impact than the arbitration requirement itself.

The prospectus warns investors that these provisions may limit their ability to pursue claims, increase litigation costs, affect available procedures and remedies, and discourage litigation against the company and its directors and officers.

Taken together, the framework appears to be among the most comprehensive shareholder dispute resolution systems adopted by a major IPO issuer, incorporating: (1) exclusive forum selection, (2) conditional mandatory arbitration, (3) class and collective action waivers, (4) anti-consolidation provisions, (5) jury trial waivers, (6) designated governing law, and (7) specified arbitral rules and procedures.

The choice of the Texas Arbitration Act is itself noteworthy because the FAA would almost certainly apply to disputes involving a company engaged in interstate and international commerce. SpaceX may have included the Texas Arbitration Act as an additional source of arbitral authority, to reinforce Texas as the focal point for dispute resolution, or to take advantage of what many regard as a favorable body of Texas arbitration law. More likely, both the FAA and the Texas Arbitration Act would apply, with the FAA preempting any inconsistent state-law provisions.

For lawyers familiar with arbitration in consumer financial services, employment, and commercial contracts, the structure will look familiar. It reflects the broader trend toward integrated dispute resolution systems designed to promote predictability, reduce procedural complexity, and limit the costs and risks associated with class-action litigation.

Why SpaceX Matters

SpaceX was one of the most anticipated public offerings in history. As a result, its dispute resolution provisions are likely to become the first significant real-world test of the SEC’s new policy.

The SEC’s 2025 policy statement removed a major regulatory obstacle but left unresolved many legal questions surrounding shareholder arbitration. The agency expressly declined to take a position on the enforceability of any particular arbitration provision and acknowledged that courts ultimately will determine how the FAA interacts with state corporate law and federal securities laws.

SpaceX’s decision therefore may trigger litigation over several unresolved issues, including:

Whether mandatory shareholder arbitration provisions are fully enforceable under the federal securities laws; Whether state corporate law restrictions, such as those enacted in Delaware, are preempted by the FAA; Whether shareholders who purchase stock in or after an IPO have adequately consented to arbitration provisions contained in corporate governance documents; Whether the bylaw’s exclusive Texas Business Court forum-selection provision is enforceable with respect to all categories of covered shareholder claims; Whether the FAA applies to shareholder arbitration provisions contained in corporate governance documents and, if so, the extent to which the Texas Arbitration Act may independently govern aspects of the arbitration process; Whether the stand-alone class action waiver is enforceable when it applies regardless of forum and is not tied exclusively to arbitration; Whether the class action waiver can validly restrict federal securities claims that otherwise could be asserted on a class-wide basis; and Whether courts will treat the class action waiver, forum-selection provisions, and arbitration provisions as severable from one another if one or more components are held unenforceable.

The stand-alone class action waiver issue is especially intriguing. While class action waivers have become commonplace in arbitration agreements following decisions such as Concepcion, Italian Colors, and Epic Systems, there appears to be very little case law addressing whether a class action waiver standing alone, untethered from an arbitration agreement, is enforceable. The few courts that have considered the issue have reached differing conclusions, and there appears to be no controlling appellate authority addressing the question under Texas law.

The validity of the forum-selection provision likewise presents potentially important questions. Courts generally enforce forum-selection clauses, but the breadth of the SpaceX provision, particularly as applied to federal securities claims and other claims traditionally litigated outside specialized business courts, may invite challenges from shareholders seeking to litigate elsewhere.

Another important question concerns Delaware’s response to shareholder arbitration. Following the SEC’s policy change, Delaware enacted legislation prohibiting Delaware corporations from requiring arbitration of internal corporate claims through charter or bylaw provisions. Because SpaceX is incorporated in Texas rather than Delaware, it is not subject to those restrictions. However, if a Delaware corporation were to adopt a dispute-resolution framework similar to SpaceX’s, a court could be asked to decide whether Delaware’s prohibition is preempted by the FAA. That issue would present a direct conflict between Delaware’s authority to regulate the internal affairs of corporations formed under its laws and the Supreme Court’s expansive FAA preemption jurisprudence.

The answers to these questions could shape corporate governance, securities litigation, and shareholder arbitration for decades.

A Development We Have Been Following for More Than Thirty Years

The emergence of shareholder arbitration is particularly noteworthy because it represents the culmination of a debate that has been ongoing for decades.

As noted in our September 2025 blog, approximately thirty years ago, before joining Ballard Spahr, I represented a mutual thrift institution that sought to include an arbitration provision in connection with a mutual-to-stock conversion. At that time, SEC staff required the provision to be removed as a condition to accelerating the effectiveness of the registration statement.

That experience highlights the significance of the SEC’s policy shift and SpaceX’s adoption of this bylaw. Over the past several decades, Ballard Spahr has advised clients on the design and implementation of arbitration programs, defended arbitration provisions in courts across the country, and closely followed the evolution of Supreme Court jurisprudence under the FAA. Decisions such as AT&T Mobility LLC v. Concepcion, American Express Co. v. Italian Colors Restaurant, and Epic Systems Corp. v. Lewis strengthened the legal foundation for arbitration by reinforcing the FAA’s strong federal policy favoring arbitration and individualized dispute resolution procedures.

Long before the SEC changed its policy, we wrote and spoke about the possibility that arbitration provisions could migrate from consumer contracts into corporate governance documents. The SEC’s 2025 policy statement and SpaceX’s actions suggest that possibility is now becoming reality.

As shareholder arbitration moves from academic debate to practical application, companies, underwriters, boards of directors, and investors will increasingly need to evaluate the drafting, implementation, enforcement, and defense of these provisions.

Looking Ahead

Whether other issuers will follow SpaceX’s lead remains uncertain. Investor reaction, institutional shareholder preferences, proxy advisory firm positions, state corporate law developments, and future litigation will all influence adoption rates.

Nevertheless, one thing is clear: shareholder arbitration is no longer a theoretical concept. It is now part of the public company landscape.

SpaceX has become the first major issuer to embrace the SEC’s new policy in a meaningful way. As challenges to these provisions arise, courts will begin answering questions that have remained unresolved for decades.

As shareholder arbitration moves from academic debate to practical reality, companies, underwriters, boards of directors, and investors will increasingly need counsel with deep experience in the drafting, implementation, enforcement, and defense of arbitration programs.

We will continue to monitor these developments closely and provide updates as courts, regulators, and market participants confront what may be the next major frontier in arbitration law.