Gold In, Gold Out: Why Mock Trial Presentation Quality Matters

Every now and then, I am in a mock trial, and at the end of the presentation, a handful of jurors will start applauding. It will be a spontaneous moment when those jurors forget they are participating in a research exercise and are simply reacting to a compelling advocate.

This happened to me a few weeks ago after a particularly strong plaintiff presentation. The attorney was well prepared, spoke confidently without relying on a script, and delivered his message with conviction. The jurors were certainly reacting to what he said, but just as importantly, they were responding to how he said it.

Get to the Goal of Mock Trials

Moments like these highlight an important truth about mock trial research: presentation quality makes a difference. Not simply because it keeps jurors engaged, but because it helps create a research environment that closely reflects what jurors are likely to experience at trial and therefore encourages feedback that is more reliable, actionable, and predictive.

The purpose of a mock trial is to predict and improve real juror reactions and outcomes. To accomplish that, mock presentations should mirror the level of preparation, confidence, and advocacy jurors expect to see in the courtroom. If you treat the exercise like the case is not real, mock jurors will too.

Reap the Reward of Early Efforts

The common phrase “garbage in, garbage out” applies directly to mock trial research, but the reverse is equally true: “gold in, gold out.” Great presentations do more than engage jurors. Strong presenters, supported by visual aids such as timelines, charts, and graphics, can guide jurors through the case story, helping them focus on key evidence and identify inconsistencies in competing narratives.

In a mock trial setting, every data point is influenced by the plaintiff and defense presentations. Jurors' feedback, verdicts, deliberations, and written comments are all reactions to the information and advocacy they experience. When presentations are clear and persuasive, jurors are better equipped to evaluate the merits of the case, yielding more meaningful insights for litigation strategy.

Create Rich Insights Through Engagement

We regularly see that engaged jurors watching a well-organized mock trial presentation are more likely to capture the facts, themes, and questions that genuinely influence decision-making. Strong presentations encourage jurors to immerse themselves in the research exercise, generating richer discussion and more nuanced feedback throughout the project. Their notes become valuable data points for the trial team both during and after the mock trial process.

Conversely, a disjointed or underprepared presentation can distort the mock trial’s value. Jurors may become distracted by avoidable mistakes, confusing organization, or presentation shortcomings rather than focusing on the merits of the case. Instead of evaluating witness credibility, damages, liability, or case themes, they may focus on errors that would not meaningfully affect a real trial outcome. When that happens, the mock trial risks measuring reactions to the presentation rather than to the actual case.

Increase the Return on Research Investments

Condensing a case into a one- or two-day mock trial is never easy. Counsel often needs to test themes, witnesses, evidence, and competing narratives within a limited time frame. Yet investing in quality mock trial presentations can significantly increase the value of the exercise. When presenters are prepared, confident, and comfortable in their environment, whether online or in person, jurors are more engaged, information is better absorbed, and the resulting feedback more closely reflects what may happen at trial.

In mock trial research, gold in truly leads to gold out. Strong presentations produce stronger insights, helping counsel make better-informed decisions before entering the courtroom.