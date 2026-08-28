Your Contract Caps Damages. A Fraud Claim May Change The Analysis

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The call usually starts the same way. A general counsel describes a software implementation that consumed two years and eight figures and never worked. Then, before we get to the facts, she says the thing that almost stopped her from calling at all: “But I’ve read our agreement. Damages are capped at twelve months of fees. Consequential damages are waived. There’s an integration clause. We’re stuck.”

She has read the contract correctly. She has drawn the wrong conclusion from it.

A liability cap allocates the risk of a deal that goes badly. It is not a license to lie about what you are selling. Under California law, the vendor’s own paper is frequently the weakest part of its defense once the sales cycle is examined — and the clauses that look like a wall are, in a fraud case, considerably closer to a fence.

Under California law, a limitation-of-liability provision remains enforceable for an ordinary contract claim in many commercial settings. But it cannot be used to limit liability for an adequately pleaded, independently tortious fraud or other willful injury. The distinction is important—and fact intensive.

Civil Code section 1668 reaches damage limitations for willful torts

California Civil Code section 1668 makes contracts that directly or indirectly exempt a party from responsibility for its own fraud, willful injury to another’s person or property, or violation of law contrary to public policy.

In New England Country Foods, LLC v. VanLaw Food Products, Inc., 17 Cal.5th 703 (2025), the California Supreme Court held that section 1668 invalidates contractual limitations on damages for willful injury; the statute is not confined to provisions that eliminate every possible remedy. The Court also rejected a rule turning enforceability on the commercial sophistication of the parties or their bargaining power.

That holding has an essential limit. Section 1668 does not invalidate an agreed limitation for a pure breach of contract merely because the breach was deliberate, opportunistic, or economically harmful. The claimant must establish a tortious wrong that is independent of the contractual nonperformance and falls within the statute’s scope. VanLaw did not decide whether the pleaded tort claims in that case actually met that standard.

Fraud must be more than a disappointed implementation

The economic-loss rule and the independent-duty doctrine remain central. A customer cannot obtain uncapped tort remedies simply by relabeling a failure to perform as “fraud.”

In Robinson Helicopter Co., Inc. v. Dana Corp., 34 Cal.4th 979 (2004), the Court allowed a fraud claim based on affirmative, knowingly false certificates of conformance that were separate from the defendant’s delivery of nonconforming goods. The decision is deliberately narrow; it does not make every false assurance of contractual performance actionable in tort.

More recently, Rattagan v. Uber Technologies, Inc., 17 Cal.5th 1 (2024), held that fraudulent concealment during a contractual relationship may support a tort claim only when the claim’s elements can be established independently of the parties’ contractual rights and obligations and the conduct exposed the claimant to a risk of harm beyond the parties’ reasonable contemplation when they contracted.

For a software dispute, the strongest fraud facts usually arise from the sales cycle: a statement of present capability, a concealed material limitation, manipulated proof-of-concept results, or a promise made without a present intent to perform. The facts must show not merely that the product failed, but that the vendor deceived the customer to obtain the deal or inflicted an independent tort in performing it.

An integration clause does not bar proof of actual fraud—but reliance still matters

An integration clause does not categorically exclude evidence offered to prove that an agreement was procured by fraud. In Riverisland Cold Storage, Inc. v. Fresno–Madera Production Credit Ass’n, 55 Cal.4th 1169 (2013), the California Supreme Court overruled the restrictive Pendergrass rule and reaffirmed that the fraud exception to the parol-evidence rule may permit evidence of fraudulent promises even when they conflict with the written agreement.

That does not make every precontract statement actionable. The claimant must still plead and prove a material misrepresentation or concealment, scienter, intent to induce reliance, justifiable reliance, and resulting damage. A sophisticated buyer’s diligence, the contract’s express warnings or disclosures, and any specific non-reliance provision can materially affect the reliance analysis.

Remedies require a claim-by-claim analysis

A viable, independent fraud claim can materially alter the remedies analysis, but the available remedy depends on the transaction and the facts.

Compensatory damages. For fraud in the purchase, sale, or exchange of property, Civil Code section 3343 generally provides an out-of-pocket measure and specified additional damages. It is not the universal measure for every software-services fraud claim. Other fraud claims may invoke the general tort measure, and contract and tort damages cannot duplicate the same loss.

Punitive damages.Civil Code section 3294 permits exemplary damages for a noncontractual obligation upon clear and convincing proof of oppression, fraud, or malice. For a corporate defendant, the statute requires the requisite conduct, authorization, or ratification by an officer, director, or managing agent.

Rescission and restitution. A party whose consent was obtained through fraud may have a right to rescind under Civil Code section 1689(b)(1). Rescission is an election of remedy with procedural and restoration obligations; it is not automatically available simply because an implementation was unsuccessful.

Limitations. A California fraud claim is generally subject to the three-year period in Code of Civil Procedure section 338(d), which accrues on discovery of the facts constituting the fraud. Discovery is not an indefinite extension; a claimant’s actual or inquiry notice may be contested.

What to do before signing the next document

Preserve the sales cycle. Collect decks, RFP responses, proof-of-concept scripts and outputs, product demonstrations, emails, chat messages, recordings, calendar invitations, and relevant internal notes. Preserve the sources and metadata, not just selected excerpts.

Assess new paper carefully. A renewal, change order, remediation plan, release, or settlement may affect claims and remedies. Review it before signing; do not assume it merely addresses operational issues.

Build the fraud record promptly. Document who made each representation, their role and authority, the recipient, date, medium, precise substance, contemporaneous evidence of falsity, reliance, and resulting harm. California fraud must be pleaded with specificity. Lazar v. Superior Court, 12 Cal.4th 631 (1996), explains that a corporate fraud allegation ordinarily must identify the speakers, their authority, what they said or wrote, to whom, and when.

The practical point

A liability cap may determine the value of an ordinary contract dispute. It does not resolve whether the vendor made an independently actionable misrepresentation, concealed material facts in circumstances giving rise to a duty, or engaged in another willful tort. Those questions require a careful examination of the sales process, the contract language, the nature of the alleged wrong, and the damages actually caused.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.