Preliminary Injunctive Relief In Trade Secret Cases: When To Move And What To Prove

Key Points

Trade secret holders seeking preliminary injunctive relief must develop evidence of imminent, irreparable harm while acting quickly enough to preserve the urgency supporting emergency relief.

Prove irreparable harm: Misappropriation alone is insufficient; plaintiffs generally must show concrete, imminent injury that cannot be adequately remedied after the fact.

Misappropriation alone is insufficient; plaintiffs generally must show concrete, imminent injury that cannot be adequately remedied after the fact. Investigate promptly: Plaintiffs should connect specific trade secrets to likely use or disclosure while avoiding unexplained delay that may undermine the need for emergency relief.

Plaintiffs should connect specific trade secrets to likely use or disclosure while avoiding unexplained delay that may undermine the need for emergency relief. Tailor the relief: Requested restrictions should match the available evidence; narrower measures at the outset may protect trade secrets while the factual record develops.

Requested restrictions should match the available evidence; narrower measures at the outset may protect trade secrets while the factual record develops. Draft with specificity: Rule 65(d) requires injunctions to identify the protected information and restrained acts with sufficient specificity to provide fair notice.

This summary was produced using artificial intelligence and reviewed by a human editor.

Trade secret holders seeking preliminary injunctive relief — whether a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction — must balance competing timing considerations. Move too quickly, and the record may not yet show the imminent irreparable harm required for emergency relief. Move too slowly, and the information may be disclosed or used, causing harm that cannot be unwound. There also is a risk that a court concludes that delay — no matter how reasonable — undermines the urgency inherent in preliminary injunctive relief. A plaintiff seeking a preliminary injunction generally must present evidence that the threatened harm is both imminent and irreparable, so pinpointing when to file it is critical.

Irreparable Harm Must Be Proven

Trade secret misappropriation does not automatically establish irreparable harm. In Winter v. Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc., the U.S. Supreme Court held that a movant must show that irreparable harm is likely, not merely possible,1 a principle that has since been applied to trade secret misappropriation claims under the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 (DTSA).2 Although the precise analysis varies by jurisdiction, a trade secret plaintiff seeking preliminary injunctive relief should be prepared to show a concrete and imminent injury that cannot be adequately remedied after the fact.

The Type of Misappropriation Matters

The DTSA defines misappropriation to include improper acquisition, use, and disclosure.3 Those acts do not necessarily cause the same equitable injury. Courts generally focus on what is likely to occur before final judgment and whether that injury can be measured or unwound.

Imminent disclosure: The threatened loss of secrecy often presents the clearest case for a finding of irreparable harm because disclosure can end the secrecy. In Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. v. Botticella, 4 for example, the court affirmed a preliminary injunction temporarily barring a senior executive from joining a direct competitor and prohibiting him from disclosing his former employer’s trade secrets. The executive had not disclosed his plans to join the competitor, continued receiving confidential information after accepting the position, and admitted to periodically copying trade secret information to external devices during his final weeks of employment. Together, that conduct supported a finding of imminent use or disclosure.

The threatened loss of secrecy often presents the clearest case for a finding of irreparable harm because disclosure can end the secrecy. In Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. v. Botticella, for example, the court affirmed a preliminary injunction temporarily barring a senior executive from joining a direct competitor and prohibiting him from disclosing his former employer’s trade secrets. The executive had not disclosed his plans to join the competitor, continued receiving confidential information after accepting the position, and admitted to periodically copying trade secret information to external devices during his final weeks of employment. Together, that conduct supported a finding of imminent use or disclosure. Competitive use without dissemination: Competitive use does not necessarily cause irreparable harm when the secret remains protected and the resulting losses can be measured. In Faiveley Transport Malmo AB v. Wabtec Corporation, the court vacated an injunction in which the defendant had an incentive to preserve secrecy, the record showed little risk of further disclosure, and any competitive harm could therefore be addressed through money damages. 5

Competitive use does not necessarily cause irreparable harm when the secret remains protected and the resulting losses can be measured. In Faiveley Transport Malmo AB v. Wabtec Corporation, the court vacated an injunction in which the defendant had an incentive to preserve secrecy, the record showed little risk of further disclosure, and any competitive harm could therefore be addressed through money damages. Competitive acceleration: Misuse may cause irreparable harm when it gives a competitor a developmental head start that cannot later be measured or unwound. In Waymo LLC v. Uber Technologies, Inc., the court found that evidence indicating a competitor possessed confidential information that could accelerate product development or be disclosed through regulatory filings demonstrated the potential for irreparable harm. 6

Misuse may cause irreparable harm when it gives a competitor a developmental head start that cannot later be measured or unwound. In Waymo LLC v. Uber Technologies, Inc., the court found that evidence indicating a competitor possessed confidential information that could accelerate product development or be disclosed through regulatory filings demonstrated the potential for irreparable harm. Access alone may be insufficient: Mere access to sensitive information — and a move to a competitor — may not be enough. The DTSA prohibits employment restrictions based merely on what a person knows, rather than evidence of actual or threatened misappropriation. In EarthWeb, Inc. v. Schlack, the court denied relief, finding the risk of disclosure to be speculative in part because the plaintiff had no evidence that its former executive had taken any confidential materials.7

The Timing Problem

Emergency motions for preliminary injunctive relief are not lightly brought. Accordingly, a trade secret owner must ensure enough evidence exists to identify a concrete, imminent threat. At the same time, the trade secret owner must be mindful that delay caused by investigation may contradict the emergency narrative.

Moving too soon: Legitimate suspicion of theft or concern for disclosure does not always support an immediate motion for preliminary relief, and filing based on access alone may result in a denial. Before filing, a plaintiff should try to connect specific trade secrets to concrete evidence indicating that use or disclosure is likely and imminent.

Legitimate suspicion of theft or concern for disclosure does not always support an immediate motion for preliminary relief, and filing based on access alone may result in a denial. Before filing, a plaintiff should try to connect specific trade secrets to concrete evidence indicating that use or disclosure is likely and imminent. Thorough but prompt investigation: Companies should investigate potential harm with urgency, without sacrificing care, and document each step of their investigations. In Waymo, the defendant argued that the plaintiff’s delay in filing suit while it investigated the suspicious downloads suggested it would not be irreparably harmed, but the court rejected that argument, finding the plaintiff reasonably refrained from filing until it had evidence of use. 8

Companies should investigate potential harm with urgency, without sacrificing care, and document each step of their investigations. In Waymo, the defendant argued that the plaintiff’s delay in filing suit while it investigated the suspicious downloads suggested it would not be irreparably harmed, but the court rejected that argument, finding the plaintiff reasonably refrained from filing until it had evidence of use. Waiting too long: Courts may treat unexplained delay as incompatible with the urgency required for preliminary relief. In Partners Insight, LLC v. Gill, the court denied preliminary relief because the plaintiffs waited five months after the alleged misappropriation to file.9

Building the Record With Care and Urgency

Identify the threatened act: Connect specific secrets to concrete evidence of what the defendant is likely to do and when, such as disclosure to a competitor, use in an upcoming bid or customer solicitation, or publication through a regulatory submission or U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The record should make clear why disclosure is imminent, not merely possible.

Explain why money damages are inadequate: Show why the injury is irreparable, such as loss of secrecy, a developmental head start, first-mover effects, erosion of a still-forming market, or harm to relationships that cannot be reliably measured.

The relief should match the evidence: When the facts are still developing, emergency relief need not be all or nothing. An order requiring the return or preservation of files, a forensic inspection, or restrictions on use and disclosure may protect the trade secrets without barring employment or lawful competition. A focused request may also be easier to support on an expedited record. Seeking narrow relief at the outset does not prevent a plaintiff from pursuing broader injunctive relief or damages as the case progresses and the record develops.

Specificity matters: Rule 65(d) requires an injunction to “state its terms specifically” and describe the act(s) to be restrained “in reasonable detail.”10 Courts may therefore be reluctant to enter an order that merely directs the defendant not to misappropriate or disclose trade secrets. An order amounting to “obey the law” may be deemed impermissibly vague and unenforceable because it does not give fair notice of the prohibited conduct. The proposed order should identify the types of protected information and the acts to be restrained with sufficient specificity to be understood and enforced.11

Conclusion

Identifying the best time to seek emergency relief in a trade secret case is critical. The strongest applications pair a focused investigation with a clear explanation of the filing timeline and relief tailored to the available evidence of misappropriation. Consulting counsel at the first hint of potential misappropriation can help a company act decisively before the opportunity for meaningful relief is lost.

Footnotes

1. Winter v. Nat. Res. Def. Council, Inc., 555 U.S. 7, 20, 22 (2008).

2. First W. Cap. Mgmt. Co. v. Malamed, 874 F.3d 1136, 1140–43 (10th Cir. 2017).

3. “Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016,” Congress.gov (May 11, 2016).

4. Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. v. Botticella, 613 F.3d 102, 105–07, 117–19 (3d Cir. 2010)

5. Faiveley Transp. Malmo AB v. Wabtec Corp., 559 F.3d 110, 118–19 (2d Cir. 2009).

6. Waymo LLC v. Uber Techs., Inc., 2017 WL 2123560, at *11–12 (N.D. Cal. May 15, 2017).

7. EarthWeb, Inc. v. Schlack, 71 F. Supp. 2d 299, 308–12 (S.D.N.Y. 1999).

8. Waymo, 2017 WL 2123560, at *11.

9. Partners Insight, LLC v. Gill, 2023 WL 2958073, at *2 (M.D. Fla. Apr. 14, 2023).

10. Fed. R. Civ. P. 65(d).