Discover proven strategies from top plaintiff attorneys at The WorkUp, a one-day CLE event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Learn how to maximize case value through expert sessions on pre-suit investigations...

Morgan & Morgan is a full-service Panamanian law firm, regularly assisting local and foreign clients from different industries, including recognized financial institutions, government agencies, and individual clients. In particular, the firm has been involved in all stages of the development of mega projects related to energy, water supply, construction, oil, mining, public infrastructure, retail, ports, transportation, among others.

Elevate your practice and learn from some of the most accomplished plaintiff attorneys in the country at The WorkUp. Seats are limited, so reserve yours today.

The WorkUp is a one-day, CLE-accredited event taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia — and it's unlike any legal conference you've attended before. Every meal, registration, and networking reception happens directly on the football field, creating an experience as memorable as the strategies you'll bring home.

Designed specifically for plaintiff attorneys, The WorkUp goes deep on the moments that matter most: the pre-suit decisions, case prep disciplines, and negotiation frameworks that determine what a case is ultimately worth. Across five focused sessions led by top attorneys, you'll walk away with a sharper approach to liability investigations, medical damages, demand drafting, and the critical decision to move a case from pre-suit to litigation.

The WorkUp delivers practical, immediately applicable strategy at every stage of the case lifecycle. This is where higher case recoveries are built.

Speed & Precision: Timelines, Milestones, Checklists

Speaker: Kelli Lester, Managing Partner of Nashville & Bowling Green

Session Overview: From case intake and early investigation, this session will show you how to create efficiency in pre-suit case management.

The Body of Evidence: Injuries, Records, Experts

Speaker: Director of Personal Injury-Georgia, Matthew Grossman

Session Overview: This session is designed bolser your strategies for building evidence and documenting damages. You’ll learn how to make the case for damages by deepening your understanding of the anatomy of your client’s injuries, and the ways medical imaging can or cannot explain their suffering.

Go for Two: Driving Non-Medical Damages

Speaker: Trial Attorney, Anekke Saltzstein

Session Overview: Learn battle-tested strategies to tell the story of your client’s non-medical damages, and tackle property damage, lost wages, and loss of use.

Ex-Defense Tells All: Negotiating Pre-Suit Settlements

Speaker: Trial Attorney, Jennifer Rosinski

Session Overview: Walk away with a proven framework for settlement negotiation strategies and demand preparation that converts insider defense knowledge into maximum plaintiff results.

When & How to Flip to Litigation

Speaker: Director of Pre-Suit Operations, Amanda Rooney

Session Overview: A deep dive into moving a case from pre-suit to litigation, including our decision-making process and knowledge transfer to ensure a smooth transition.

The Pre-Suit Playbook Behind a $644M Verdict

Speakers: Trial Attorneys, Nick Pangakis and Brian McClain, Managing Partner, Lawrence Gonzalez

Session Overview: Learn the investigative tactics that turned hidden security camera footage into a $644 million verdict against defendants who knowingly endangered their patrons.

Attend The WorkUp 2027

As one of the leading legal conferences in 2027, The WorkUp offers a unique opportunity for plaintiff attorneys to connect, learn, and grow. This legal conference in Atlanta will intensely train your pre-suit skill set, then relax and unwind on the 50th yard line under the lights of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Register now and be part of the legal conference everyone will be talking about

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