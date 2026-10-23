What Is The WorkUp 2027?

The WorkUp 2027 brings together plaintiff attorneys and legal teams for an intensive one-day training focused on maximizing pre-suit case value through strategic preparation and evidence building.

Morgan & Morgan is a full-service Panamanian law firm, regularly assisting local and foreign clients from different industries, including recognized financial institutions, government agencies, and individual clients. In particular, the firm has been involved in all stages of the development of mega projects related to energy, water supply, construction, oil, mining, public infrastructure, retail, ports, transportation, among others.

The WorkUp 2027 is a one-day pre-suit personal injury intensive on March 11, 2027 in Atlanta, GA hosted by The Morgan Connection and Morgan & Morgan. Built specifically for plaintiff attorneys and legal teams, this event will focus on improving the entire pre-suit process.

Injury law is filled with unpredictability. But one thing is certain: the cases that settle for higher are the ones built early, told clearly, and framed with the right strategy from the outset. The WorkUp is your ticket to game-changing pre-suit and case prep strategies from our top attorneys that increase case value through every step of the process.

The WorkUp kicks off this March, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Between sessions in the Delta Sky Lounge, network with fellow attorneys and vendors right on the turf, under the stadium lights.

Featured WorkUp Speakers

Our top attorneys and case ops leaders will cover the essential tactics to maximize case value, resolve claims faster, and improve the client experience. Each session will provide game-changing pre-suit and case prep strategies from our top attorneys that increase case value through every step of the process.

The WorkUp Speaker Lineup

Speed & Precision: Timelines, Milestones, Checklists

With Kelli Lester

The Body of Evidence: Injuries, Records, Experts

With Matthew Grossman

Go for Two: Driving Non-Medical Damages

With Anekke Saltzstein

Ex-Defense Tells All: Negotiating Pre-Suit Settlements

With Jennifer Rosinski

Tender or Not: When & How to Flip to Litigation

With Amanda Rooney

The Pre-Suit Playbook Behind a $644M Verdict

In Conversation: Nick Pangakis, Brian McClain, Lawrence Gonzalez

Secure Your Spot at the WorkUp 2027

Join The Morgan Connection in Atlanta this March and Step inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the ultimate pre-suit training camp. Register now to secure your spot and take the next step toward transforming your pre-suit process.

Seats are limited — book yours today.

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