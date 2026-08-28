TOOK TOO LONG: TCPA Suit Brought By PLG Damage Attorneys Dismissed For Lack Of Prosecution– And What Is Going On Here (Video)

A federal court dismissed a TCPA class action lawsuit filed by PLG Damage Attorneys after the plaintiff's counsel failed to serve the complaint and summons on the defendant within the required timeframe...

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A couple weeks back we broke the story of Gerald Lane admitting to a federal judge he had been subject to 145 OSCs related to failing to prosecute (i.e. move along) 145 different TCPA suits his office had filed. Just an astounding number of times to have to answer to the court for tardiness.

Well PLG Damage Attorneys lawyer Faythe Elizabeth Gutierrez just saw a TCPA suit she had filed get entirely dismissed for failing to serve the lawsuit on the opposing side.

In Fasheh v. Xercize Studio, LLC 2026 WL 2480243 (C.D. Cal. Aug. 25, 2026) the Court dismissed a TCPA suit after the Plaintiff failed to serve the complaint and summons on the defendant in a timely manner.

The key part of the ruling is as follows:

On May 18, 2026, Plaintiff Lina Fasheh filed this putative class action under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act against

Defendant The Xercize Studio, LLC. (See generally Dkt. 1 (Complaint).) On August 17, 2026, the court issued an Order to

Show Cause re Dismissal for Lack of Prosecution (the “OSC”), noting that Plaintiff had not yet filed a proof of service on

Defendant, even though 90 days had passed since the filing of the Complaint. (Dkt. 12 at 1 (citing, among other authority, Fed.

R. Civ. P. 4(m)).) The court set a response deadline of August 19, 2026, and specifically advised that “[f]ailure to file a timely

and appropriate response to this Order may result in dismissal without further order or notice from the court.” (Id.) Now, days

after the court’s deadline for Plaintiff to respond to the OSC, Plaintiff has filed nothing. (See generally Dkt.)

The court goes on to analyze four key factors and determines they weigh in favor of dismissal.

So the case was tossed out.

Now the dismissal is without prejudice so the plaintiff can bring the suit again once her attorneys get their act together.

With the huge rise in TCPA class action filings in 2026 I suppose it was inevitable that some of these cases fall through the cracks as the plaintiff’s lawyers rush to the courthouse. Still I am surprised to see lawyers ignoring court orders and getting their client’s cases tossed altogether. Will keep an eye on all of this.

And you should keep an eye on Deserve to Win podcast ep 47. This is a great episode featuring Rick Ruth talking carrier relations and telecom nerd stuff and the lovely Dame of TCPAWorld– Tori Guidry– making partner live on the show!

Chat soon.

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