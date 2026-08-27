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27 August 2026

The First 72 Hours: Handling A Prime-Sub Dispute (Video)

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When a prime contractor-subcontractor dispute emerges in government contracting, the initial response can determine the entire trajectory of the case. This analysis explores the critical actions in-house counsel must take within the first 72 hours, from identifying time-sensitive deadlines to building a contemporaneous record that can make or break your position in what are often the most complex disputes in the industry.
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Ian Hoffman
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If a prime contractor–subcontractor dispute just landed on your desk, the steps you take in the first 72 hours can shape the outcome of the entire dispute.

In government contracting, prime-sub relationships are foundational — but when they break down, the disputes that follow are often among the most complex and contentious in the industry. The stakes extend beyond money: in a highly competitive industry where past performance matters, how a dispute is handled can affect a company’s standing with the ultimate government customer and its ability to win future work.

In this episode of Inside Litigation, Ian Hoffman draws on his experience litigating prime-sub disputes to explain what in-house counsel must do from the moment a dispute arrives — and why the parties who have built a contemporaneous record of performance and performance problems are consistently the ones who come out ahead.

Watch the rest of the Inside Litigation series here.

Key Takeaways

  • Move fast on deadlines and preservation. In-house counsel must identify time-sensitive obligations at the outset: cure notices requiring a response within a set period, statute of limitations deadlines, and shortened limitations periods that may be buried in the subcontract itself.
  • Know the contract and build the record early. The specific terms of the subcontract — including any program-level modifications to standard templates — can materially shape the dispute. Understanding exactly what the subcontract says is a day-one priority.
  • Let the business objective drive strategy. Knowing the business’s ultimate objective — whether that is parting ways with a contracting partner, improving the relationship, or recovering damages — should drive every strategic decision that follows.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Ian Hoffman
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